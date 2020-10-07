Was ist los in Franken? Golf courses and miniature golf

Courtesy Photo | The Ansbach region features several golf courses, all of them welcome guest players.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Ansbach region features several golf courses, all of them welcome guest players. see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany (July 10, 2020) -- The Ansbach region features several golf courses; most of them are private clubs that welcome guest players. Miniature golf courses are often found in the cities and offer a fun outing for the whole family.



Golfpark Rothenburg - Schönbronn

Hofgut Schönbronn – Schönbronn 1 – 91592 Buch am Wald – 09868-959530 – www.gp-rbg.de



Highlights: This golf park with an 18-hole championship course and 18 separate winter greens enables you to continue playing golf all year round. The Golfpark also has a professionally designed driving range which can be played from two sides, a short play area and a 9-hole public practice course. The adjacent Hofgut restaurant offers a varied menu.



Office hours: daily 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Green fee:

*18 holes: Mon – Fri : 56 € Sat, Sun and German Holidays 68 €

* 9 holes: Mon – Fri : 30 € Sat, Sun and German Holidays 35 €

* day green fee on practice course: 15 €

* Range fee: 5 €





Golfclub Reichsstadt Bad Windsheim e.V.

Otmar-Schaller-Allee 1 – 91438 Bad Windsheim – 09841 5027 – http://www.golf-bw.de - https://www.facebook.com/Golfclub-Reichsstadt-Bad-Windsheim-109819095734960/



Highlights: 18-hole course (par 73) for skilled golfers and 6-hole public course for beginners; driving range; putting green; golf pro; restaurant; pro shop; reservation of rental equipment and carts in advance is recommended; special monthly and annual rates for ID card holders possible.



Opening Hours: daily 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; call ahead to reserve tee time and golf cart

Green fee:

*18 holes Mon – Fri: 60 €; Fri afternoon, Sat, Sun, German holiday: 70 €;

* 6 holes Mon – Fri: 15 €; Fri afternoon, Sat, Sun, German holiday: 20 €;

* driving range: 6 €

* different winter green fees apply





Golfclub Lichtenau-Weickershof e. V

Weickershof 1 – 91586 Lichtenau – 09827-92040 – www.gclichtenau.de - https://www.facebook.com/GolfclubLichtenauWeickershofEv



Highlights: 18-hole course with many trees; driving range; chipping and putting green; golf pro; restaurant; pro shop; rental equipment and carts have to be reserved in advance.



Opening hours of front office: daily 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; all other times golf possible on bona fide system with bag tag at counter (bring euro change).



Green fee:

*18 holes – Mon - Fri: 60 €, Sat, Sun, German holiday: 70 €.

* range fee 5 €





Golfclub Ansbach

Rothenburgerstr. 35– 91598 Colmberg – 09803-600 – www.golf-ansbach.de



Highlights: Challenging 9-hole course (par 68) for skilled golfers with many hills and 6-hole public course on flat ground, suitable for beginners; driving range; putting green; golf pro; restaurant; pro shop; rental equipment; limited golf carts available (only in dry weather).



Opening Hours: Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. until dark



Green fee:

*18 holes Mon –Sun: 80 €

*9 holes Mon –Sun: 50 €

* range fee 5 €





Miniature Golf



Ansbach: Schloßstr. - 91522 Ansbach - 0981-84449

Bad Windsheim: Kühlsheimer Str. - 91438 Bad Windsheim - www.bad-windsheim.de

Burgbernheim: Freibad 3 - 91593 Burgbernheim - 09843-309-34

Dinkelsbühl: DCC-Campingpark Romantische Straße - An der Kobeltsmühle 6 - 91550 Dinkelsbühl 09851-7817

Feuchtwangen: Walkmühle 1 - 91555 Feuchtwangen www.feuchtwangen.de

Fürth: Minigolf Stadeln - Im Wiesengrund - 90765 Fürth

Gunzenhausen: Weinbergstr. - 91710 Gunzenhausen

Gunzenhausen: Family Golf am Altmühlsee - Seestr. 21 - 91710 Gunzenhausen – 09831- 88 46 44 - www.familygolf.de

Herrieden: Steinweg 18 - 91567 Herrieden (next to outdoor pool) - 09825-5225

Hilpoltstein: Family Golf am Rothsee - Seezentrum Heuberg/Haimpfarrich - 91161 Hilpoltstein - 09174 -7838944 www.familygolf.de

Nürnberg: Minigolf Marienberg - Kilianstr.195 - 90411 Nürnberg - 0172-1758702 - www.minigolf-nuernberg.de

Nürnberg: Minigolf Langwasser - Glogauer Str. 60 - 90473 Nürnberg - 0911- 8938013 - www.minigolf-langwasser.de

Nürnberg: Minigolf Luitpoldhain - corner of Bayernstr. / Münchnerstr. - 90478 Nürnberg - 0172-8204638 - www.minigolf-nuernberg.de

Nürnberg: Minigolf Valznerweiher - Valznerweiherstr. 105 - 90480 Nürnberg - 0911- 403712 - www.minigolf-valznerweiher.de

Nürnberg: Minigolf Erlenstegen - Günthersbühler Str. 145 - 90491 Nürnberg - 0911-599561 - www.minigolf-nuernberg.de

Nürnberg: Spiel Golf - SV 1873 - Wacholderweg 25 - 90411 Nürnberg - 0911 – 429750 - www.spielgolf-nuernberg.de

Röthenbach: Am Pegnitzgrund - 90552 Röthenbach – 0911-570 5716

Zirndorf: Eichenhain 7 - 90513 Zirndorf - 0911-606168

Zirndorf: Aktiv-Park - Brandstätterstr. 2-10 - 90513 Zirndorf - 0911-606168 (part of Playmobil Fun Park)





