    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.10.2020

    Story by 1st Lt. Bridget Glynn 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    On July 10, 2020 a U.S. Marine currently stationed in Darwin tested positive for COVID-19.

    The Marine arrived with the most recent wave of Marines on July 8, 2020. We are currently awaiting confirmation of this result and the results for the remainder of the most recent wave.

    The Marine followed all Northern Territory and Federal health guidelines and has been in mandatory quarantine since their arrival. The Marine is currently under strict isolation at Royal Darwin Hospital and the NT government remains informed and is providing support.

    All potential interactions with the Marine who tested positive have been identified and those individuals have been placed under quarantine for a minimum of 14-days and will receive additional testing. All low dependency cases will be transferred to Howard Springs for the duration of their illness.

    Medical specialists will continue to monitor the health and safety of all Marines. Should the condition of any Marine become serious, they will be safely taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for follow on observation, testing and treatment.

    The close coordination with our ADF counterparts has allowed for robust procedures in screening, testing, quarantining, and if necessary isolating U.S. Marines. MRF-D is confident in the abilities of our Navy health professionals and Australian medical facilities to recognize and respond swiftly to protect the local community and our Marines. The safety of the local community in which we live and work is our utmost priority.

    For more information or to speak with a MRF-D spokesperson email MRFDmedia@usmc.mil.

    This work, Confirmed positive case of COVID-19 for MRF-D Marine, by 1LT Bridget Glynn, identified by DVIDS

