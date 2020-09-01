Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Team Up for Vital Training

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing firefighters conducted total force exercises Jan. 9 and 10, 2020, at the Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base, Ala. and at the 908th Airlift Wing fire station, for emergency management procedural training.

    On Jan. 9, the 908th firefighters worked with the 187th Fighter Wing firefighters on F-16 Fighting Falcons and other aircraft emergency procedures. The crews were briefed over various hand signals, tools and safety systems. Afterwards, they practiced trouble-shooting underground generators and toured the F-16 Fighting Falcons hangars.

    On Jan. 10, the 908th firefighters conducted a total force exercise with emergency management Airmen from the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron, the 42nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and contractors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Management. The 908th firefighters and emergency management Airmen simulated the presence of biohazardous materials, executing emergency management and handling procedures. The health and welfare of those involved in the training event was monitored by 42nd OMRS Airmen.

    “It’s important to do total force exercises so that you know your counterparts,” said Defonzo Brown, 908th fire station chief.

