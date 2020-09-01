Total Force Team Up for Vital Training

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | A 908th Civil Engineering Squadron bioenvironmental engineer (center) goes through...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | A 908th Civil Engineering Squadron bioenvironmental engineer (center) goes through decontamination procedures with 908th Airlift Wing firefighters Jan. 10, 2020, at the 908th Airlift Wing Fire Department, Maxwell AFB, Ala. Airmen from the 908th AW and 42nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and Federal Emergency Management Agency contractors work hand-in-hand to ensure that everyone is protected in the event of hazardous materials in the workplace or other surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Airlift Wing firefighters conducted total force exercises Jan. 9 and 10, 2020, at the Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base, Ala. and at the 908th Airlift Wing fire station, for emergency management procedural training.



On Jan. 9, the 908th firefighters worked with the 187th Fighter Wing firefighters on F-16 Fighting Falcons and other aircraft emergency procedures. The crews were briefed over various hand signals, tools and safety systems. Afterwards, they practiced trouble-shooting underground generators and toured the F-16 Fighting Falcons hangars.



On Jan. 10, the 908th firefighters conducted a total force exercise with emergency management Airmen from the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron, the 42nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and contractors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Management. The 908th firefighters and emergency management Airmen simulated the presence of biohazardous materials, executing emergency management and handling procedures. The health and welfare of those involved in the training event was monitored by 42nd OMRS Airmen.



“It’s important to do total force exercises so that you know your counterparts,” said Defonzo Brown, 908th fire station chief.