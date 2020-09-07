NMCCL scores "Best of the Best" recognitions

Each quarter the Military Health System recognizes military treatment facilities and employees as the “Best of the Best” based on patient satisfaction ratings captured through Joint Outpatient Experience Surveys (JOES).



Results from the JOES Surveys for Quarter 2 of 2020 produced top marks for two Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) clinics. The Primary Care Clerks and Receptionists at Branch Medical Clinic (BMC) Camp Johnson and the Specialty Care Clerks and Receptions of the NMCCL Urology Clinic received 100% satisfaction ratings from patients.



“I love my job. I love what I do. I truly care for the patients,” said Christy Briggs, Lead Front Desk Assistant at BMC Camp Johnson. “We strive each and every day to provide the patients with the best care possible and make sure that we can assist in any way that we can. For them to take the time to acknowledge us, it’s really nice.”



JOES Surveys are voluntary and a way for patients to voice their opinions about their care and experience at NMCCL. JOES surveys focus on three areas of care; clinics, providers, and clerks and receptionists with breakout categories for specialty providers and clinics.



Kiara Harris, Urology Medical Clerk, said the recognition is important to the clinic. “It means a lot that we are appreciated. We are a small office but we do a lot.”



In addition, Dr. Nicholas Fiacco, formerly of NMCCL Family Medicine, received a 100% satisfaction rating for a Primary Care Provider. NMCCL was named one of the top 20 Primary Care clinics for obtaining 96% or higher positive responses.

