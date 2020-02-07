Ford Sailors Feel the Heat during Security Training

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) In-Port Security Force (ISF) training, participated in a security reaction force oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray course in Norfolk, July 2.

The OC spray course is a required part of the ISF training to get qualified to be a part of Ford’s first line of defense.

“This final practical helps the Sailors understand what it feels like to be OC sprayed,” said Lt. j.g. Mark Greer, Ford’s assistant security officer. “They need to understand so if they ever get cross-contaminated or sprayed by OC, then they will still have the ability to fight through the situation.”

Sailors who participate in the OC course need to be motivated and confident in order to pass. It is no simple trial to overcome the pain, so only the most qualified pass the course and become part of ISF.

“I think this course is going to be fun,” said Airman Tyler Owenby, from Kingsport, Tennessee, assigned to Ford’s ISF. “It is hot outside today, but I think we can overcome the heat and the spray and just have a fun time overall.”

Ford periodically has ISF courses throughout the year, but this one was slightly different. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the OC spray course had to be slightly altered to incorporate appropriate mitigation protocols.

“The hardest part we had to overcome was the fact that this is a close-contact course,” said Greer. “We have to maintain all the [DoD safety] regulations with COVID-19 and we did our best to maintain social distancing for the course.”

Sailors who go through ISF training are selected from all 20 departments on Ford. After departments send in their selections, personnel who meet the minimum requirements are selected for the course, go through the training, and eventually stand security watch while the ship is in port.

“I believe it’s important to go through all of this,” said Owenby. “It’s important to know how it feels to be OC sprayed so that we know what the person we spray is going through. We don’t want to overdo subduing anyone and since we know how it feels we will know what point we need to go to in order to subdue someone.”

The OC course may be known as an unpleasant one, but Sailors come out stronger in the end and more prepared to fight to keep the ship safe.



