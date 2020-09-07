AFMC to host Digital Campaign Virtual Industry Exchange Day

Photo By Michele Ruff | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Digital Campaign Virtual Industry Exchange...... read more read more Photo By Michele Ruff | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Digital Campaign Virtual Industry Exchange Day on July 30, 2020. The event aims to brief Academia and Industry on the overall Digital Campaign Strategy to prepare them for the future of how the Air Force expects to conduct business and to request feedback and gather comments regarding the government’s strategy. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Digital Campaign Virtual Industry Exchange Day, July 30, to gather input and feedback from academia and industry on the newly-launched priority effort.



“We need to streamline the design, development, acquisition and testing to get technology to our warfighters faster. This is critical to our support of the National Defense Strategy and what our Air Force needs to be effective now and in the future,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander. “A digital AFMC enterprise is a priority for our command and is foundational to our success."



The industry day event will begin at 1 p.m. ET and stream live on the Microsoft Teams Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR) platform.



Bunch will provide opening remarks at the event, followed by Maj. Gen. William Cooley, the digital campaign lead, who will address the overall AFMC effort in support of the drive towards a Digital Air Force for the future.



“Our goal is to share data seamlessly between the lab bench, test and the contractor with a continuous feedback loop. Working with our partners and developing the right workforce to make this happen are critical to this initiative,” said Bunch.



Additional speakers will address each campaign line of effort, with an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback throughout the event.



“This virtual event provides an opportunity for us to obtain input from our partners in academia and industry, which is key to our success in the overall campaign effort,” said Mark Kassan, industry day co-coordinator. “Future events will be planned as the digital campaign progresses.”



To learn more about the event, view the agenda and register to attend, visit the Virtual Industry Day event page on the betaSAM website. The deadline to register is July 28.



For additional information on the AFMC Digital Campaign, visit www.afmc.af.mil/digital.