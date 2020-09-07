Whiteman AFB In-Flight Kitchen complete renovations

The 509th Force Support Squadron Touch & Go In-flight Kitchen staff hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony June 29, 2020, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.



The ceremony marked the reopening of the IFK after five months of renovations.



“In-flight Kitchen is an extended dining facility operation located on the flight line,” said Tech. Sgt. Gretchen Sarmiento, 509th FSS Touch & Go In-flight Kitchen facility manager. “The IFK mainly offers a grab and go option during meal periods but we also offer hot meals for those that want to dine-in. Most of our customers consist of members that work on the flight line.”



The 509th Contracting, Civil Engineer and Logistic Readiness Squadrons worked together with the IFK team for the renovations and reopening.



“The facility needed renovations to add some new features, simplify the flow of customers, and upgrade some kitchen equipment,” said Sarmiento.



According to Sarmiento, new features were added such as a custom-built salad bar, marble counter tops, kitchen equipment and recessed lighting.



“Our food service team is very unique and works well together especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Master Sgt. Jacob Casey, 509th FSS food operations section chief. “They have continued meal support with the help from our food service contractors and base public health staff. Collectively our food service team does a great job at not only working together to get the mission done but also working with other units on the base.”



Other changes made to the facility include a wall added in the kitchen prep area, a security door in the storage room, new flooring and paint.



The IFK is open to all members that have flight line access including active duty members, civilians, contractors and the guard and reserve.

