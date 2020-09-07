Commander, Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Changes Leaders

Commander, Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic (FRCMA) changed leadership during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, July 9.



Capt. Brett Ingle relieved Capt. Christopher J. Couch as the commanding officer of FRCMA. During the farewell ceremony, Couch extended his appreciation and gratitude to all his Sailors, Marines and civilian staff.

From Couch, “It’s been a privilege and pleasure to lead Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic. I thank all the Sailor, Marine, civilian, and contractor employees for all they’ve helped Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic accomplish.”



Couch assumed duties as commanding officer FRCMA in June 2018 leading two depot level field activities, five intermediate level field activities, and overseeing more than 2,500 military, civilian, and contracting personnel.



Under Couch’s oversight, FRCMA completed 238 Planned Maintenance Interval events on C-2A Greyhound, E-2 Hawkeye, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, F/A-18A-F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and MH-60S Sea Hawk aircraft. Couch’s leadership provided critical readiness support to 833 fleet aircraft across 52 fleet, reserve, test squadrons, nine carrier air wings, 11 aircraft carriers, and 43 other activities worldwide executing 3,694 beyond capability of maintenance Interdictions to completion.

Additionally, Couch supported the effort in the production of attaining the Naval Aviation Enterprise 80 percent goal and implementation of the Naval Sustainment System for the F/A-18E and F aircraft variants planned maintenance interval.



“Continued implementation of Naval Sustainment System principles will help Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic further improve flight line readiness at an affordable cost,” said Couch.

Prior to assuming the role as commanding officer, Ingle served as the executive officer for FRCMA.



“I am extremely proud of the leadership Capt. Couch provided to this organization and I look forward to building upon those accomplishments to increase the capability and agility of Naval Aviation,” said Ingle.

The Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic within Naval Aviation Enterprise is responsible for naval aviation support, repairs, upgrades, and facilitation of exclusive projects in the development and advancement of making the Navy lethal.

