This Is My Squad

SGT JOHN NATAL, PATRIOT SITE NCOIC:



HEY IM SGT JOHN NATAL AND I AM A 14E AND I AM THE NCOIC FOR THIS PATRIOT OPERATION. MY DAILY DUTIES ARE MAKING SURE THAT EVERYONE IS ON TOP OF THEIR GAME. ALWAYS MAKING SURE THAT SITE OPERATIONS IS GOING SMOOTH, THAT WE’RE COMMUNICATING WITH OUR HIGHER ECHELONS AND MAKE SURE EVERYTHING GOES WELL TO MAKE SURE THE OPERATION STAYS A STEADY FLOW.



I HAVE SGT BAINES; HE IS MY HOT CREW NCOIC. I HAVE SPC SCOTT; SHE IS MY NCOIC FOR MY BATTERY COMMAND POST. I HAVE SPC PERKINS; HE IS MY GO-TO-MAN FOR SYSTEMS MAINTENANCE.



THE POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES OF MY SQUAD ARE DEFINITELY TRUST, ATTENTIVENESS, AND LOYALTY. THEY’RE ALL DEDICATED TO THEIR JOB AND HIGHLY MOTIVATED. NONE OF THEM HAVE ISSUES AS FAR AS UNDERSTANDING THEIR JOB AND WHEN THEY DO, THEY COME TO ME OR HIGHER TO SEEK THOSE DETAILS TO MAKE SURE THEIR JOB IS EFFICIENT AT ALL TIMES.



THE MOST REWARDING PART FOR BEING AN N-C-O AND A SQUAD LEADER TO MY SQUAD IS THE SATISFACTION. WHEN WE GET HIGH REMARKS ON EVALUATIONS OR FROM HIGHER UP, I KNOW THAT IT’S NOT JUST ME, IT’S MY SQUAD. WITHOUT THEM, WITHOUT THEIR DEDICATION AND THEIR MOTIVATION, I FEED FROM THAT, IT MAKES ME FEEL COMFORTABLE ABOUT MY JOB. IT MAKES ME FEEL GOOD ABOUT BEING APART OF THEIR TEAM AND SOMEONE THEY CAN COME UP TO AND TRUST.

