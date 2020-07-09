DHL Packstation to open

Photo By Lena Stange | WIESBADEN, Germany -- A DHL Packstation is being set up July 9, 2020, in the...... read more read more Photo By Lena Stange | WIESBADEN, Germany -- A DHL Packstation is being set up July 9, 2020, in the visitors’ parking lot outside Clay Kaserne to benefit the American community and Erbenheim residents. Beginning July 13, community members will be able to order online from German shops and delivery stores and have their packages delivered to the Packstation. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- A DHL Packstation in the visitors’ parking lot outside Clay Kaserne will be operational beginning July 13. It will make it easier for community members to receive packages, since DHL drivers will not have to enter Clay Kaserne, but can deliver the packages off post to the Packstation.



“This is a good service for our community. It is a needed service,” said Liz Moore, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden government relations officer. “People will be able to get packages faster.”



Community members will be able to order online from German shops and delivery stores and can choose to have their packages delivered to the Packstation. Only Deutsche Post and DHL are able to offer that service, Moore said.



Before community members can use the Packstation, they have to register online for a free customer account at https://www.dhl.de/en/privatkunden/pakete-empfangen/an-einem-abholort-empfangen/packstation-empfang.html. Community members have to make sure they use their passport and not their ID card for registration. In addition, they have to provide their physical home address, Moore said.



Once account verification is complete, the registered community member will receive a customer card via regular mail, according to DHL.



A customer card and pick-up code are needed to be able to get packages. The pick-up code will be provided by email, according to DHL.



To have a package delivered to the DHL Packstation, the address field has to be filled in correctly during the ordering process, Moore said. The street name (Straße) is always “Packstation,” while the number is the number of the individual Packstation chosen. The one near the Clay visitor center has the number 207. The postal code (PLZ) is 65205 and the city (Ort) is Wiesbaden.



Once notified that the package has been delivered, the community member has nine days to retrieve the package from the Packstation, according to DHL. The language on the screen can be switched to English and will guide the customer through the process.



For more information, go to https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/application/files/8415/9428/2112/DHL-Packstation-allg-informationen-032020_ENGLISH_VERSION.pdf.