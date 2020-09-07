734 AMS keeps C-17s ready after Joint Forcible Entry Operation Exercise

Multiple C-17 Globemasters appeared in the early-morning sky over Andersen Air Force Base carrying hundreds of paratroopers that flew directly from Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, June 30.
Paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, United States Army Alaska, parachuted onto Guam as part of Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise.
To receive the paratroopers and the aircraft once they arrived on the ground were the men and women of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS).
“The 734th AMS played a vital role by safely expediting the movement of paratroopers, 70 thousand pounds of cargo, and providing fleet services to ensure mission success,” said Sharon Gayton, 734 AMS, Air Terminal Operations Center (ATOC) duty officer. “The AMS was able to showcase their logistic agility and their dedication to rapid global mobility by flexing to meet the needs of this short-notice exercise.”
Every section within the AMS worked expeditiously to ensure a safe and flawless re-deployment for the paratroopers back to Alaska.
“While the passenger terminal was processing jumpers and ATOC was loading cargo, our section provided maintenance support for five C-17s involved in the exercise,” said Tech. Sgt. Kevin Logan, 734th AMS electrical and environmental craftsman. “We performed inspections and conducted maintenance, ensuring the on-time takeoff of all aircraft.”
In addition, Staff Sgt. Jamal Johnson, 734th AMS Air Freight upload team lead, was responsible for leading and executing aircraft upload and download operations during the redeployment.
“Sergeant Johnson and his team were the driving force behind pushing over 26 tons of cargo onto the aircraft,” said Gayton. “During upload operations, the team identified an issue with the load and worked with the aircrew to correct it last minute. Because of his efforts, Sergeant Johnson ensured the 4-25 IBCT returned to JBER safely.”
The men and women of the AMS was afforded the opportunity to witness and provide support to one of the largest airdrop exercises in recent history on Guam.
“I enjoyed seeing the team come together and perform,” said Logan. “It was awesome to support a joint exercise and see everyone perform their jobs; seeing the Air Force producing airpower and all the Army Airborne jumping out of the aircraft. It made me feel like I’m part of a bigger picture we rarely get to see every day.”
