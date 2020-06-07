The 891st Engineer Battalion Prepares to Perform

TOPEKA, KANSAS – Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion, Kansas Army National Guard, departed Topeka Regional Airport en route to Fort Bliss, Texas, for their pre-mobilization training, July 5, 2020. The battalion is deploying in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



The Soldiers arrived in Iola and packed their bags into a charter bus as they said goodbyes to their families. Along the route to the Topeka Regional Airport, many citizens from the community lined the streets to provide support to the Soldiers. The buses were escorted by local law enforcement in each county along their route.



“Each time I see a unit off, it’s always rewarding for me to understand they are defending our country,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, command senior enlisted leader for the Kansas National Guard. “They are the one percent that defends the country and it is always rewarding to see Soldiers that I know personally and professionally leave to do just that.”



The 891st finished their annual training where they brushed up on basic Soldier skills in preparation before their departure.



“I think the training we did in Salina was really good,” said Capt. Adam Neeley engineering officer in Headquarters of Headquarters Company. “We emphasized and brushed up on basic combat training tasks.”



For some Soldiers, this is their first time going through the pre-mobilization and training process.



“This is a great pleasure, I’m pretty excited to be doing this,” said Pfc. Briana King, human resources specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Company. “Obviously leaving family is hard, but it’s something I felt I’ve always wanted to do.”



“I’m a little nervous,” said Sgt. Trevor Clute, supply specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Company. “But at the same time, it’s a big step in everyone's journey. It has been a long journey and I know that I want to be a part of something great.”



Retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Ryan was in Carbondale cheering as the bus drove under the bridge. He wanted to give a special message to the battalion before they deploy.



“I have a special attachment to the people I was first assigned to as a command sergeant major,” said Ryan.“Beyond that, I think it’s very necessary that we support our military troops whether they’re National Guard or active duty. To the unit, keep your head on straight, don’t become complacent cause complacency will get you hurt, and to follow your leaders ”

