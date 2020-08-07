COVID 19: Beyond the Uniform

Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | North Carolina Army National Guard Pvt. 1st Class Bennie Kinley (right), assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | North Carolina Army National Guard Pvt. 1st Class Bennie Kinley (right), assigned to the 875th Engineer Company, helps carry breakfast meals, prepared at the Johnston Elementary School, to the children's houses of Buncombe County in Asheville, N.C., June 26, 2020. The NCNG is working with North Carolina Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (North Carolina Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released). see less | View Image Page

It was a blistering hot day in the mountains of Asheville when North Carolina Army National Guard Pvt. 1st Class Bennie Kinley and Spc. Enrique Acevedo were handing out meals to the children of Buncombe County. Suddenly, a mother within the neighborhood graciously offered the two hard working Guardsmen ice cream in an effort to cool them down as the temperature continued to rise.



This simple scoop of kindness showcased a turning point in the developing relationship between these service members and the local community. It was more than just ice cream. It was an offering or a symbol of established trust.



“It shows the trust and strength between these programs and the communities,” Acevedo said. “They seem to be more accepting that we are just trying to help… that there is good intention here.”



Acevedo and Kinley of the 875th Engineer Company were a part of an eight man team who were called up to help the citizens of Asheville. Their service to their country impacted the community so much so that it set forth an unstoppable wave of unity, kindness, and friendship during a time of crisis.



“Being an influence on the community just by being who you are makes you a better person,” Acevedo said.



At the beginning of their orders the guardians in green were met with skepticism and wariness from the community who were not traditionally exposed to the uniform. Therefore, Acevedo and Kinley took off their uniforms and began to distribute food in civilian clothing to integrate into the community and show that they were just human beings trying to help.



“It feels really good to go out there and build trust with the communities,” Kinley said.



For more than sixty days the Guardsmen have assisted the Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance (MANNA) Foodbank feed sixteen counties and support local school food programs.



Western N.C. is home to diverse communities whose backgrounds originate from across the world and individuals who speak a variety of languages.



In order to effectively communicate with the Latino community, these Citizen-Soldiers went beyond their duties and utilized their unique skill sets to break down language barriers and build relationships of trust.



Kinley began to learn Spanish in Army Basic Combat Training to help a fellow trainee, who could not speak English, communicate with her drill sergeants. He continued to enhance his Spanish speaking capabilities through civilian jobs and friends.



“I chose to learn to understand,” Kinley said. “You could still have a friendship through a language barrier but the more you learn... you gain more of a trust and stronger bond with them.”



This experience further encouraged Kinley to learn and communicate with the families they were serving. Acevedo has been a guide in helping Kinley learn the culture and speak Spanish.



Acevedo has been a strong asset to the team due to his background, knowledge, and ability to easily connect with the local community. Spanish was Acevedo’s first language in which he was born in New Jersey, raised in Mexico, and returned to the U.S. with his mother to make a better living.



When Acevedo was younger, he and his family often faced struggles from financial insecurity and because of this, he began working at his mother’s cleaning service. Due to these hardships, Acevedo knows what it's like to ask for help and receive assistance from the programs much like the one he is now working at in Asheville.



“I've been working all my life,” Acevedo said. “I understand what these people are going through. I used to be on these programs so I understand what that means.”



Having diversity within the ranks and Citizen-Soldiers that understand makes a world of difference to the people who are trying to ask for help and communicate their needs.



NCARNG Sgt. Jonathan Greene, assigned to the 883rd Engineer Company and the non-commissioned officer in charge for the Ashville emergency relief team has also made strides in helping the diverse community.



Back home Greene was a volunteer at a local church that had a chapel for the deaf. The pastor mentored Greene and taught him American Sign Language.



Greene was able to transfer his capabilities and communicate with families in Asheville who were deaf and needed assistance. His unique asset enabled the food bank to effectively understand their needs and provide them the necessary food.



“That always stuck with me,” Greene said. “Especially handing out food to the families that were deaf.”



This NCARNG eight man team brought more than just a helping hand and went beyond their traditional duties to help achieve the joint mission.



Citizen-Soldiers such as these men are what make the National Guard a diverse, ready, and capable fighting force.



“We're making more of a difference,” Greene said. “We’re helping a community.”