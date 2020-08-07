Monday to see Norfolk District mosquito spraying in Portsmouth area

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Story by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scheduled an aerial mosquito treatment over federal property on Craney Island for Monday.

    Mosquito larvacide treatment targeting developing larvae will be sprayed by a dust-cropper style aircraft from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If conditions don’t allow for spraying on July 13, the inclement weather date is Tuesday.

    Beekeepers in affected areas do not need to keep bees covered during spraying operations, as the chemical used does not affect bees.

    The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area and can be reached at 757-393-8666.

    For updates on scheduled spraying, please like and follow us @NAOonFB and on Twitter @norfolkdistrict.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 11:21
    Story ID: 373535
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
