PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scheduled an aerial mosquito treatment over federal property on Craney Island for Monday.
Mosquito larvacide treatment targeting developing larvae will be sprayed by a dust-cropper style aircraft from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If conditions don’t allow for spraying on July 13, the inclement weather date is Tuesday.
Beekeepers in affected areas do not need to keep bees covered during spraying operations, as the chemical used does not affect bees.
The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area and can be reached at 757-393-8666.
This work, Monday to see Norfolk District mosquito spraying in Portsmouth area, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
