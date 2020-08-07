Monday to see Norfolk District mosquito spraying in Portsmouth area

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Thomas | A mosquito clings to the wall of an incubation jar; it was collected as part of the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Thomas | A mosquito clings to the wall of an incubation jar; it was collected as part of the mosquito surveillance program at Fort Bliss, Texas, to prevent the spread of West Nile virus, Oct. 10. The insects are shipped to U.S. Army Public Health Command Region - North to test for transmittable diseases. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan W. Thomas, 16th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers scheduled an aerial mosquito treatment over federal property on Craney Island for Monday.



Mosquito larvacide treatment targeting developing larvae will be sprayed by a dust-cropper style aircraft from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If conditions don’t allow for spraying on July 13, the inclement weather date is Tuesday.



Beekeepers in affected areas do not need to keep bees covered during spraying operations, as the chemical used does not affect bees.



The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area and can be reached at 757-393-8666.



