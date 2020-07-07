NSWC Dahlgren Division Scientist Awarded for Impact on the Environment

Courtesy Photo | DAHLGREN, Va. – Bethany Brown, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DAHLGREN, Va. – Bethany Brown, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Environmental Program manager, won the Helen Springer Award, the command announced July 7. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Brown with the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/ (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Environmental Program manager won the Helen Springer Award, the command announced July 7.



Bethany Brown is one of 90 individuals and 39 teams honored with various awards and featured in a special NSWCDD Honor Awards video program to be released later this month.



“I’m very honored to be receiving the award,” said Brown, a scientist who is recognized for her leadership in an effort to implement in-house sampling of soils, surface water, and groundwater. “We could not have done this without the support of management who could see how it would benefit the Warfare Center. This would not have be possible without the hard work of the entire environmental team who were not afraid to try something new. I am so lucky to work with a group of people who are so dedicated to their jobs.”



The Helen Springer Award is presented to individuals who delivered significant benefit to business operations at NSWCDD with command-wide impact.



“The transition away from contracted sampling resulted in a cost avoidance of approximately $250,000,” according to the award citation. “Additionally, this initiative freed up valuable range time allowing operations to proceed with minimal delays.”



The initiative began when Brown and her colleagues at the NSWCDD Environmental Branch planned to give the command’s Gun and Electric Weapon Systems Department and those who utilize the ranges at the Explosives Experimental Area for testing, some more flexibility while taking up less range time.



“We decided that if we conducted sampling in-house, we would not only save a lot of money but we’d have a lot more flexibility with the whole process,” said Brown. “We’re now in our fifth or sixth year of conducting the sampling ourselves and it’s going great. We’ve gone from tying up the range from a week at a time, to as little as two days, saved a lot of money, and had more control over any issues that arise. It has definitely been a positive experience.”



The award is named in honor of Helen Springer, a former NSWCDD Deputy Human Resources director who was instrumental in transforming business operations at Dahlgren from a paper-based system to an electronic environment.



