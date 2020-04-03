Photo By Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach | Sgt. 1st Class Tamara Floyd, a human resources noncommissioned officer with the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach | Sgt. 1st Class Tamara Floyd, a human resources noncommissioned officer with the National Guard Bureau, she prepares to perform a deadlift during a weightlifting class at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., Feb. 26, 2020. The weightlifting class is designed to help Soldiers get ready for the Army Combat Fitness Test, which is slated to replace the current Army Physical Fitness Test in October. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach) see less | View Image Page

Guard members prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test



By Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach

National Guard Bureau



ARLINGTON, Va. – Soldiers assigned to the National Guard Bureau have the option to attend a variety classes designed to help them prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test, which is slated to replace the current Army Physical Fitness Test in October.



The ACFT consists of six events: deadlifts, standing power throw, hand release push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, leg tucks, and two-mile run. The Army Physical Fitness Test consists of push-ups, sit-ups, and two-mile run.



There are three classes that together help prepare folks for the ACFT, said Annie L. Hawkins, a physical fitness trainer with the NGB.



The three options are: weightlifting, indoor cycling, and taking a diagnostic version of the ACFT.



“My mission is to make sure that we provide the training,” said Hawkins, adding that all three classes cover everything needed to succeed at the ACFT.



Hawkins hosts the weightlifting class that teaches proper form. This class is the first step in conditioning the musculoskeletal system of Soldiers for the ACFT.



“We're talking about musculoskeletal training,” she said, such as weightlifting.



Indoor cycling helps build endurance for the test overall while Soldiers can take a diagnostic version of the ACFT to gauge ones own strength level.



During Hawkins’s weightlifting classes, Soldiers learn proper form for the deadlift and leg tuck, along with endurance drills for the sprint-drag-carry event.



“My objective is to make sure that we offer it from beginner level up to the advanced” said Hawkins.



Classes are scheduled throughout the week for anyone assigned to the NGB.



Hawkins takes pride in guiding Soldiers to their full physical potential.



“I have the pleasure of being that special person to help,” said Hawkins.



Many have noticed improvements with their overall physical fitness since attending classes at the NGB.



“I’m pretty much where I need to be,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Salmon, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the joint staff awards branch at the NGB. “I recommend this program for anyone [who] is struggling.”





