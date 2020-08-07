Meet the Marine: Lt. Col. Julian X. Flores

The billet of commanding officer goes far beyond the photo on a command board, it is about leading, mentoring, engaging, caring for the Marines in your charge, casting vision, and creating energy within your command. It is said to be a challenging yet deeply rewarding experience that will impact Marines within the command for a lifetime. Today is your chance to meet Lt. Col. Julian Flores, commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Coming from a long line of military members, Julian Flores felt the call to continue his family’s tradition, but instead set out on his own path toward being the first generation in his family to attend college. In 1996, Flores attended Texas A&M University, majoring in geography and eventually earning his Bachelors in Science. As his college graduation crept closer, Flores’ focus shifted back to his family legacy and led him to the United States Marine Corps.



“I always thought of the Marines as the most disciplined warriors,” said Flores. “They are the best at what they do and that is what attracted me to them.”

When it came time to choose his career path, Flores’ recruiter asked the typical physical fitness questions to ensure he was qualified to become an officer, then he additionally asked Flores about his eyesight. Confirming his 20/20 vison, Flores’ recruiter then offered him the option to become a pilot. Traditionally known for their first to fight ground forces, Flores was shocked that there was such a thing as Marine pilots and aircraft in the Marine Corps, he promptly accepted the opportunity. Feeling very fortunate he was able to snag the military occupational specialty, 7543, Flores signed the dotted line and officially started his career as a Northrop Grumman EA-6B Prowler pilot. Flores spent many years flying the EA-6B Prowler until it was phased out of the Marine Corps in May of 2019, he now proudly flies the UC-35 Citation with H&HS.

“It was a challenge switching to a new aircraft,” said Flores. “The EA-6B Prowler is a legacy aircraft, it was more analog if you will, so switching to an aircraft with more modern avionics was a challenge at first.”

Flores’ introduction to the Marine Corps involved consistent deployments. Overall Flores estimates he went on 6 deployments throughout his career with the EA-6B Prowler. His most memorable deployment however, was his last one at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar supporting operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL and RESOLUTE SUPPORT (INHERENT RESOLVE) before switching from the executive officer of Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2 (VMAQ-2) to the commanding officer of H&HS. What made this deployment so memorable was the outstanding command he was able to work with, the commanding officer and sergeant major of VMAQ-2, and especially the Marines he had the opportunity to work alongside.

“Some of my most satisfying times in the Marine Corps are going on deployments with a unit we’ve been training with,” said Flores. “Being able to accomplish our mission together and coming home safely to our friends and family is always a great experience.”

Although his unit was extended by 30 days and Hurricane Florence hit the east coast during that time, the way the Marines all supported one other, helped support each other’s families back home, and the camaraderie displayed was what made it one of his best experiences.

On June 12th, 2020, Flores took command of H&HS in a change of command ceremony at Millers Landing, MCAS Cherry Point. Although he still takes to the skies to keep his craft sharp, Flores’ focus has shifted to taking care of the Marines, Sailors, civilians and families now under his charge.

Flores said his goal for H&HS is to be the best H&HS in the Marine Corps, and in Flores’ eyes that comes down to readiness. Going down to the individual Marine, it looks like training, medical, and dental readiness and all fiscal standards completed, so they are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. During his time here, he said he also plans to be able to arrange events for the Marines and their families with the hope of getting them out of their day to day routines, help boost unit morale on the installation and promote healthier and more efficient working environments.

“It’s an honor to be part of the MCAS Cherry Point team,” said Flores.” I look forward to continuing with the Marines, Sailors and civilians the tradition of Marine Corps excellence in everything we do. ”

