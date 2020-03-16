Photo By Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach | Tech. Sgt. Clayton Smith, a medical resources noncommissioned officer assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach | Tech. Sgt. Clayton Smith, a medical resources noncommissioned officer assigned to the Office of the Joint Surgeon at the National Guard Bureau, prepares to copy documents at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, Arlington, Va., March 2, 2020. Smith, a native of Trinidad, came to the U.S. at the age of 26 and enlisted in the Air National Guard to gain real world experience, earning U.S. citizenship along the way. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach) see less | View Image Page

One man’s journey into the Air National Guard



By Tech. Sgt. Steven Schwach

National Guard Bureau



ARLINGTON, Va. – Tech. Sgt. Clayton Smith’s accent gives it away that he’s probably from a certain area of the Caribbean as his voice has a lilting “island” inflection.



“I was born in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said, adding that the country is located off the coast of Venezuela.



Smith, a medical resources noncommissioned officer assigned to the National Guard Bureau, lived there until he was 26, before moving to the U.S. and enlisting in the Air National Guard.



At the age of 12 he was living with his grandmother when his parents and brother moved to the states for job opportunities. After graduating from trade school as an electrician, Smith began to grow frustrated with his island home.



It provided few attractive jobs, he said, adding that many people leave the area for work or other opportunities. Many from Trinidad and Tobago have a special name for it.



“Brain drain,” he said.



He wanted a better life for himself and was attracted to joining the U.S. military.



“I was wanting to look at the military as an option because I always liked serving and helping others as well,” he said.



That led him to decide to move to the U.S. in 2002. His parents sponsored him and assisted with the move.



After arriving on U.S. soil, one of the challenges Smith faced was a change in climate.



“I never experienced winter before,” he said. “It was sleeting at the Dallas airport and I was running through the car park towards my uncle who was there to pick me up.”



Smith was a bit scared and worried, he said, adding that he never saw ice fall from the sky.



“I’m trying to get away from this ice,” he said to his uncle, who was wondering why he was in such a hurry.



Smith went to college and studied health care management before contemplating what service branch to join.

After discussing the matter for some time with family, his brother suggested the Air Force and Smith finally decided he would take a look.



“That’s what I did,” he said. “That kind of pushed me to look at the Air National Guard because I could be at home and go to school and still work in my community. So those types of things kind of helped me to make that decision.”



He joined the Air Guard in 2004 and was able to select a job within the medial career field, basing his career field choice, in part, on where he was working at the time.



“I was working in an ER in Bethesda,” he said, adding that he primarily worked in patient administration, a job he enjoyed. The medical side of the military, he said, should be just as fun as working in an ER.



But enlisting had other benefits.



“Once you serve in the military for three years you can apply for citizenship,” he said, adding that he earned his U.S. citizenship in 2007.



His journey to the U.S. and the experiences he’s had, gave him much to reflect on.



“Coming from a smaller island, a smaller place, a developing country, you tend to look at things within a particular box,” he said.



Smith said his worldview has changed.



“You come to the U.S. at 26 years old, you join the military, your eyes are opened to how things are around the world,” he said. “You meet people of different ethnicities, you communicate, you network with people of different backgrounds and you also see that America is not just New York and Manhattan.”



The military played a crucial part in his development, he said.



“The military teaches you a lot of leadership skills that you know you can take with you throughout your daily [life],” he said.



After much mental growth, Smith looks towards the future. He’d like to continue working at the NGB.



“I’m very vetted in what I’m doing right now with this job,” he said.





