A Day in the Life at NSA Souda Bay During COVID-19

Approaching the main gate at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, life appears to be proceeding as normal – until the master-at-arms sentries are seen wearing cloth face coverings. One inspects an identification card but does not touch it.



Proceeding on to the base, the marquee cycles through messages such as “Six Feet Away Could Save The Day” and “Songs for Social Distancing: ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ by The Police.”



A sign on the entrance to the Navy Exchange Mart reads “15 People Maximum Inside Building.”

Inside, tape on the floor marks the six-foot distance customers must maintain while standing in line at the cash register. Next door, the Barber Shop and Beauty Salon are closed.



Across the street at the Post Office, a clear shield has been installed in front of the cash register. At the parcel pick-up window, customers stand back six feet and are called up by a postal worker to hand over their package slip and receive their packages.



At the Fleet’s Inn Galley, a hand sanitizer station greets patrons as they enter. Silverware, plates, and cups are kept behind the serving line. Many booths are roped off to maintain social distancing in the dining room. Items in the salad and dessert bars are prepackaged or covered in plastic wrap. Meals-to-go are encouraged.



The Fitness Center is closed but there are dumbbells, kettlebells, spin bikes and other fitness equipment on the tennis courts to use during certain hours of the day.



These are just some examples of the changes made on the installation to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by the virus. Every department on the installation has been asked to operate with the minimum number of staff to accomplish their mission. If a job can be done remotely, teleworking is encouraged. Everyone has adapted in some way.



Some History – How Did We Get Here?



On January 30, the Defense Department issued Force Health Protection Guidance for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak and directed DoD personnel to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for the outbreak. In February, NSA Souda Bay leaders watched closely as U.S. military installations in Korea and Italy began implementing restrictions as they dealt with confirmed COVID-19 cases and adhered to their host nation’s decrees. Travel to Italy for official business and leisure was quickly restricted for all personnel.



Greece reported its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 26, in Thessaloniki. On March 11, the first case on Crete was reported near Heraklion. That same day, the Greek government announced that all schools would be closed for an initial 14 days. A series of additional Greek decrees were announced over the next two weeks: closure of gyms, cinemas, bars, retail stores, shopping malls, and restaurants (limited to take-away service only); a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people; closure of beaches and bans on swimming, fishing and water sports; a ban on travel

to the Greek islands; and restrictions on movement limiting travel to the workplace or for an authorized reason, such as going to a pharmacy or supermarket, or to exercise or take a pet outside.



During this timeframe, the Department of Defense implemented its own restrictions. A stop movement order for all DOD personnel cancelled temporary duty and permanent change of station travel.



The U.S. Navy issued NAVADMINs to address the impacts to its current regulations: physical fitness assessments were cancelled, advancement exams were delayed, and grooming standards

were relaxed.



On the installation, a mandatory social distance of six feet was enforced inside buildings and in places where people would normally gather. In situations where social distancing could

not be maintained, such as in the Navy Exchange or the Galley Inn, cloth masks must now always be worn.



Meeting the Mission

“Everyone on this base has been able to come together to continue to conduct operations,” said Cdr. Josh Jones, NSA Souda Bay operations officer.



Jones said the supportive relationship with the host nation of Greece has helped the operations department continue supporting aircraft and ships.



“Being able to maintain operations is the biggest challenge and the biggest success story because we’ve been able to keep going and support almost everything we were supporting before (COVID-19).”



Keeping the supply of mail, fuel, and other services flowing to the installation is important for continuation of operations. Lt. Cdr. Jaron Goldstein, supply officer, said it has been a challenge to maintain the same high level of support while minimizing risk to employees and customers, but they have succeeded using social distancing, six-foot buffer zones, and telework.



Stephen Boyd, postal officer, aid that before COVID-19, the post office would receive mail shipments daily and process a little at a time. But now because a truck only brings mail once

a week from Sigonella, Italy, mail is received in one large delivery that is processed in one

afternoon.



Boyd said he now sends an email out to Team Souda with the box numbers that received mail to keep people from congregating at the post office and coming in to check their mailbox unnecessarily. The email also lets people know to come pick up their packages to make room for future deliveries. “If we can’t get (packages) out, we can’t get more (packages) in,” said Boyd. “We have to keep it flowing.”



NSA Souda Bay’s Navy Exchange is also keeping products flowing.



“Reacting to immediate needs for products that weren’t necessarily in high demand before was a challenge,” said Jennifer Sullivan, NEX general manager. “Shifts in products becoming high demand, such as rubbing alcohol, bleach, Clorox wipes – who knew hand sanitizer would become a hot item?”



Sullivan said the NEX was able to quickly stock items that they normally wouldn’t, such as puzzles and activities. Items they normally stock, such as personal fitness products, yoga mats and weights, are in high demand because people are exercising at home. Sullivan said these are a challenge to re-stock because they are sourced from the U.S. and are subject to long shipping times.



The NEX also took part in the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Quarantine Support Program, which assists personnel aboard ships who are unable to disembark in overseas ports. NEX employees filled orders for the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while it was in port at the Marathi NATO Pier Facility.



“We filled 95 orders and delivered five and a half pallets of boxes down to the port for the USNS

Supply,” said Sullivan. “The entire team here really enjoyed being a part of this because it is so

representative of our mission – this is why we’re here.”



Despite the DOD’s stop movement order, there are categories of personnel who are authorized to depart from NSA Souda Bay. Coordinating that travel can be tricky in the current environment. The Administration Office helps overcome these additional challenges by staying informed and deciphering the NAVADMINs to determine how they apply to personnel who will permanently change stations, transfer or separate.



“Anybody that has to leave Souda Bay, we coordinate their flight, but that’s not through the

conventional means … we have to work with different organizations,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 JayJay Robles, administration officer.



Robles said in addition to coordinating flights and exceptions to policy, the Administration Office tracks personnel on restriction of movement and updates the data on briefing slides for leadership on a daily basis.



Taking Care of Team Souda



The Chaplain’s Office; Fleet and Family Support Center; Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’s Liberty Center; and the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions worked together to offer new events for those staying on the installation, such as barracks bingo, movies in the barracks courtyard, and a base-wide scavenger hunt.

At the Chapel, religious services are now held virtually on Facebook Live every Sunday. Lt. Michael Spoke, command chaplain, said that while it’s important for people to physically gather, this has been an opportunity for people who may not have attended chapel or church services before to connect from a distance.



Spoke also said the Chapel has become a place for Sailors to gather during weekends, while following social distancing.



“Sailors want to be together even if it’s six feet apart,” said Spoke.



Ceremonies recognizing Sailors' accomplishments or career milestones are still taking place – with social distancing requirements being met.



A retirement ceremony was held for Construction Electrician 1st Class Jimmy Telan in the gymnasium with no audience, but was streamed over Facebook Live to his family and friends.



At reenlistment and frocking ceremonies all participants wear masks.



A Positive Outlook



While the measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus caused Team Souda to find a

new normal, many community members found a silver lining.



One Sailor said, “I’ve been cooking a lot more and learning to make new meals.” Another person said, “I’ve had more time to work out at my house.” Others have connected with loved ones through video conferencing, picked up new hobbies or learned a new language.



The Way Forward



At the end of April, the Greek government announced its phased plan to relax restrictions on

movement and to re-open some businesses starting on May 4. On that day, stores such as hair salons, bookstores, optical shops and sporting goods stores will open. Other businesses and activities will open in phases through May and June: retail stores; parks, gardens, and

archeological sites; restaurants with outdoor seating; summer cinemas and hotels; amusement parks and outdoor playgrounds.



In a message to Team Souda, Commanding Officer Capt. Ryan T. Tewell said, “I know that we are all looking forward to the relaxed restrictions on our movement, to getting out and enjoying the island, to spending time with friends. But in the meantime, please continue to practice good social distancing, wear your face coverings where required, and keep washing your hands! Thank you all for your courage, your kindness to each other, and your continued commitment to our mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 06:15 Story ID: 373515 Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life at NSA Souda Bay During COVID-19, by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.