First virtual APBI focuses on EAGLE contract

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The U.S. Army Sustainment Command and the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island hosted their first virtual Advanced Planning Briefing to Industry and Industry Engagement here, June 23.



The APBI is an annual meeting where private businesses interested in government contracts can learn about the Army’s priorities and direction for the upcoming year.



Industry personnel heard presentations from other industry members and listened to representatives from both ASC and ACC-RI, which are the lead federal entities for several major contracts. During the event, Army representatives provided members of industry insight into the future of military acquisition.



The symposium largely focused on the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise, more commonly known as EAGLE program. EAGLE Basic Ordering Agreement holders and other contractors interested in the program were provided with information on upcoming requirements and opportunities to become holders.



BOA holders are contractors who are determined to be technically acceptable in accordance with the requirements of the solicitation. Once they have obtained BOA holder status, they own a basic ordering agreement which enables them to compete on EAGLE task orders.



Jim Coffman, deputy to the executive director, Acquisition Integration and Management Center, ASC, provided remarks.



“The Army is now transitioning from steady-state combat operations and refocusing on large-scale ground combat operations in a multi-domain environment,” he said. “We are shifting our strategies to coordinate contracted logistic solutions in strategic support areas, where enabling the mobility of forces is fundamental.”



Over 250 participants virtually attended the event, hosted through the Microsoft Teams app and an audio bridge. They had been encouraged to submit questions regarding the EAGLE program prior to the event for two Q-and-A sessions, and also had the opportunity to submit questions to both EAGLE contracting officers and the EAGLE Management Division within ASC during the event using the MS Teams Chat feature.



Members of private industry spoke, offering insight and encouragement to others looking into government contracting. Participants who briefed the audience included representatives from Technica LLC, a current EAGLE contractor, who talked about its experience on starting off as a small business on the EAGLE program and evolving into a larger business.



Coffman explained how ASC manages the source solicitation criteria, and stressed on the importance that past performance plays when selecting new contacts.



“Partnering with industry helps the Army increase its industrial base, thereby supporting competition and readiness,” said Angela Williams, assistant director, Office of Small Business Program, ASC. “Growing the industrial base results in more competition, which can result in lower costs.”