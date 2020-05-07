MSC Oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser Provides Logistics Services to USS Theodore Roosevelt on Final Leg of Their Deployment

Photo By Sarah Burford | A U.S. Navy helicopter delivers pallets of dry stores to the aircraft carrier USS...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Burford | A U.S. Navy helicopter delivers pallets of dry stores to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The delivery was part of an underway replenishment to the Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group off the coast of Hawaii, conducted by the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Kaiser delivered 107 pallets of food, parts and equipment and nearly 500 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel. The Roosevelt Strike Group is on their way home to San Diego following a deployment to the Indo Pacific region, see less | View Image Page

Off the coast of Hawaii, the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) did its part to help the ships of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group on their trip home to San Diego following a deployment to the Indo Pacific region, by providing fuel and stores during replenishments at sea.



Kaiser delivered 107 pallets of food, parts and equipment and nearly 500 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel.



MSC’s ability to replenish ships at-sea, benefits the Navy, by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, allowing them to stay in the area of operation longer, and without the need to come into port for supplies. In the COVID-19 world, this is even more important, as staying underway ensures ship crews, reduce their risk of exposure to the virus, keeping them healthy and able to perform the missions assigned to them.



“We’re proud to be a part of getting this great ship and its Sailors home from a very challenging deployment,” said Capt. Gabe Varela, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “It might be the last leg of the journey, but it is still important to get the ships in our area of operation the fuel, food and supplies they need to meet their mission. Whether it’s training, a deployment, or an exercise, MSC is there and we deliver!”



Roosevelt garnered national attention when over 1,000 sailors tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Following several weeks of quarantine in Guam, the ship was able to resume its deployment.