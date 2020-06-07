Task Force 51/5 Holds Second Ever Change of Command Ceremony in Bahrain

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 7, 2020) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (July 7, 2020) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger (left), passes the colors to Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan (right), during Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade’s change of command ceremony. Brig. Gen. Sullivan relieved Brig. Gen. Trollinger, who served as the commanding general of TF 51/5 since July 2018. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Anne K. Henry) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain (July 6, 2020) – Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5 Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 6.



Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan relieved Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger, who served as the commanding general of TF 51/5 since July 2018.



Today’s ceremony represented the second change of command in Task Force 51/5’s history.



One of Trollinger’s many accomplishments during his tenure was establishing and leading a certified, Joint Task Force (JTF) capable headquarters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, providing a scalable joint force for crisis response.



Lt. Gen. Carl E. Mundy, commander of U.S. Marine Forces Central Command, highlights the importance of establishing the command’s first joint task force.



“In the midst of a tumultuous year, somehow Task Force 51/5 also managed to find time to become a certified Joint Task Force – an important accomplishment in this dynamic region and a noteworthy “first” for this command,” said Mundy.



Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces, served as the presiding officer of the change of command and guest speaker.



“Task Force 51.5 is an integrated force that demands a combination of agility and forethought from its leaders, in part because it’s a unique command model that is innovative and new,” said Malloy. “This Task Force remains vital and irreplaceable in this region – a catalyst for tailored combat effects and an accelerant for Amphibious Forces from the sea. Their tactical strength and ability to be ‘where it matters, when it matters’ protects American and partner lives and assets.”



During his two-year tenure at TF 51/5, Trollinger led tens of thousands of Marines, sailors, soldiers, coalition forces, and civilians who were entrusted with coordinating crisis response capabilities and positioning Navy and Marine Corps forces throughout the CENTCOM AOR to ensure command and control of forces at sea, from the sea and ashore.



Trollinger expressed appreciation to the Marines and Sailors of TF 51/5.



"I am extremely proud of what this command has accomplished over the last two years,” said Trollinger. "It has been a true honor and privilege to stand at the front of the Task Force 51/5 formation and report to my two bosses [Vice Adm. Malloy and Lt. Gen. Mundy] that we were postured and ready for any task."



Sullivan, a native of Huntington, New York, and a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, expressed his readiness to lead TF 51/5.



“I appreciate this opportunity and am absolutely committed to the Marines and sailors of the task force and to the mission,” said Sullivan. “When the bell rings we will step out of our corner and do what needs to be done.”



Sullivan joins TF 51/5 after serving as the Chief of Staff, 2nd Marine Division.



Trollinger will assume the role of Deputy Director for Political-Military Affairs, J5, Joint Staff, in Washington D.C.



For more information about TF 51/5 visit our website www.TF515.marines.mil, Facebook at www.facebook.com/TF51.5 or DVIDS site at www.dvidshub.net/unit/5MEB. Contact TF 51/5 Navy Lt. Cmdr. Paul Williams at paul.williams2@me.usmc.mil.