NMCB 1 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 1, 2020) - Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 1, 2020.



Cmdr. Robert Stiles relieved Capt. Michael Meno as commanding officer of NMCB 1, during a change of command ceremony which was conducted in compliance with health protection conditions pertaining to coronavirus.



Meno served as the commanding officer since June 2018, in which time the command completed two deployments where his Seabees operated throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Pacific theaters in support of humanitarian and strategic construction operations. Among the many accomplishments of NMCB 1 during his tour, he led his Seabees during construction of the Ali Oune Women’s Medical Clinic, entry control points at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the school for an indigenous Colombian tribe, and provided support during Exercise Trident Juncture.



In his last address as the NMCB 1 commanding officer, Meno expressed his appreciation for the leadership that supported him and the troops that accomplished the mission.



“Thank you to the men and women of NMCB 1, it has been a true honor and pleasure serving with each and every one of you,” said Meno. “Everything during my tour that I’m proud of is because of your hard work and dedication. Thank you for your service.”



Meno turned over command to Stiles in the presence of Capt. Peter Maculan, Commander, Naval Construction Group 2, using video teleconference and maintaining social distancing.



Stiles served as the Public Works Officer for Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia before reporting to NMCB 1. He recognized the accomplishments of NMCB 1 during Meno’s tour and since his last tour with NMCB 1 as the executive office. He then addressed his troops for the first time as their commanding officer.



“We are an operational unit, everything we do must be aligned with our purpose to be ready for and execute the mission,” said Stiles. “I intend for us to do that by taking care of our people first and maintaining the finest character. I am committed to showing you how you are my priority, and that I want you to succeed professionally and personally. Exemplary conduct is our reputation, and I want you to be proud of who we are.”



Stiles stated his first action as commanding officer is to get to know his troops, who they are and what they do, and to thank them for being on the NMCB 1 team.



For more information on NMCB 1 and their impacts around the world, visit https://www.facebook.com/NMCB-ONE-The-First-and-The-Finest-124282507598400/

