NSWC Dahlgren Division Cybersecurity Leader Honored for Innovation Impacting Cyber Mission Assurance

DAHLGREN, Va. – A Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) critical infrastructure analysist won the Dr. James E. Colvard Award, the command announced July 2.



Katie Young is one of 90 individuals and 39 teams honored with various awards and featured in a special NSWCDD Honor Awards video program to be released, July 10.



“Ms. Young and her team of highly skilled engineers and scientists are solving complex challenges facing our warfighters in cyberspace,” according to the award citation. “She embodies the core tenets of innovation and technical excellence in all endeavors.”



“As cyber becomes the fifth warfare domain, we must pivot our focus on understanding the effects of cyber operations for the overall success of the mission execution,” said Young.



Colvard awardees must be accomplished in science, engineering, program management, or line management with technical excellence, strong leadership, and integrity. The first Colvard awardee was named in 2000. The award is named to honor former NSWCDD Technical Director Dr. James “Jim” D. Colvard, who passed away this past March. Colvard was NSWCDD Technical Director from 1973-1980.



“Dr. Colvard is a tremendous inspiration for all of us,” said Young. “I only wish I could receive the award handed directly by him, as in previous years.”



Currently, Young works as manager of the Cyber Mission Assurance Decision Support System (MADSS) Program.



MADDS is designed to reduce potential risks of degraded or failed communications missions by developing techniques and implementing tools to fight cyber or kinetic attacks. “The program tells the commanders where their risks are, and what can be done to remediate,” explained Young.



“I’d like to thank my entire team, for always standing by me,” said Young. “And, of course, my family for putting up with my long workdays and weird schedule.”



The NSWCDD Honorary Awards video program to be published on the command's YouTube page will feature congratulatory remarks to awardees and their families by NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.

