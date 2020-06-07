Lakeville resident selected for prestigious award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters in Washington, D.C., recently selected Lakeville, Minnesota, resident and St. Paul District senior hydraulic engineer Ann Banitt as the recipient of its Hydrology, Hydraulics and Coastal Community of Practice Professional of the Year Award. The award was virtually presented June 24.



This award recognizes the water resource engineering contributions and leadership of members of the Corps hydrology, hydraulics and coastal community of practice. Banitt received the award for her work coordinating, supporting and leading multiple complex studies, including hydrologic modeling work on the Columbia River and studies in support of the Corps of Engineers Louisville, Memphis and New Orleans districts. Additionally, she provides technical hydrology and climate change reviews for Corps offices across the country and provides leadership and collaboration as the Mississippi Valley Division hydrologic modeling, statistics and risk regional technical specialist.



“There's no one I've worked with in my career that is more deserving of this recognition than Ann [Banitt],” said Mike Knoff, St Paul District hydraulics and hydrology branch chief. “She not only excels as a technical expert in the field of hydrology, but she has demonstrated leadership and a true passion to advance the profession both inside and outside of the Corps. She truly embodies what Corps leadership had in mind when they established this award.”



Banitt is a registered professional engineer. She has been with the Corps since 1991 and is a member of numerous teams focused on hydrology, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers National Committee on Hydrologic Engineering. Banitt also serves as the director of education for the Minneapolis-St. Paul Post of the Society of Military Engineers and is a member of the planning committee for the Annual Minnesota Water Resources Conference and the Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Conference.



