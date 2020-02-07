2-1CD transfers authority to 2-3ID during official ceremony

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division ‘Black Jack’ cased its colors and transferred authority to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ‘Spartan’ during an official transfer of authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr on July 2.



The official party for the ceremony included Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division Forward commander, Sgt. Maj. James Card, 1st Cavalry Division Forward sergeant major, Col. Jeremy Wilson, Black Jack Brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Yazzie, Black Jack Brigade command sergeant major, Maj. Alex Wray, 2-Spartan Brigade executive officer and Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari Williams, Spartan Brigade command sergeant major.



“To the Spartans, Col. Scott O’Neal and Command Sgt. Maj. Williams, all the best to you and your team as you continue mission and there is no doubt that you will take this mission set to the next level,” said Wilson.



The transfer of authority ceremony marks the start of the Spartan Brigade conducting Atlantic Resolve operations. They will engage in multi-faceted training alongside Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partners to strengthen community relations, increase interoperability and build readiness.



“To our partners and allies thank you so much for the warm welcome and making us feel as part of your team. Our time here has been well spent. You are all professionals focused in making Europe a secure and safe place for the years to come,” said Wilson. “I can say that we are ready to fight and win at a moments notice. The lessons learned are many and we are forever in your debt. It’s been an honor to serve alongside each and every one of you and we look forward to future endeavors.”



Over the last nine months, Black Jack operated in six different countries and conducted multiple international training events in conjunction with allied partners to ensure stability and deter enemies from any aggression.



“We must never forget that we are here to deter regional aggression and assure our allies and partners. We can only do this when we have great brigades like these who aggressively execute their training and maintain the highest level of readiness,” said Sylvia. “We’ve seen what success looks like in Black Jack and I know that we will see the same from Spartan. It’s truly my honor to be a part of this great team of teams.”



Black Jack Brigade accomplished its missions by building and strengthening partnerships with allied forces and communities that will serve present and future Soldiers well as they build upon the solid foundation of their predecessors.



Moving forward, the Spartan Brigade out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, will continue ongoing European operations. Black Jack will be returning to Fort Hood, Texas.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Yazzie, Col. Wilson it’s fitting that we transfer authority from our formation to yours just as we did a little over a year ago following your unit’s rotation to the National Training Center. We know that iron sharpens iron and we pray that as you move from one COVID bubble to the next that your team returns safely to your loved ones,” said Williams. “As you heard the Spartan Brigade stands ready to continue to guard the eastern flank to deter aggression. Strong Europe, First Team, Rock of the Marne and send me.”



U.S. Army Europe has led Atlantic Resolve since April 2014 with operations and multi-national exercises being conducted across 18 countries in Europe and the division headquarters based in Poznan, Poland.

