    Corps to Host Virtual Meeting on Youghiogheny River Lake Master Plan Revision

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Story by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public meeting to kick off the Youghiogheny River Lake Master Plan revision. The corps is seeking public input about environmental and recreational subjects to consider during the master plan revision process.

    WHO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

    WHAT: Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public meeting to collect community input on possible revisions to the Youghiogheny River Lake Master Plan. The virtual meeting will be conducted through a webinar application and consist of a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

    The public can review the master plan, propose revisions, find additional information about the meeting and view instructions to join the webinar at the Pittsburgh District website: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Youghiogheny-River-Lake/Youghiogheny- Master-Plan/.

    The public comment period will close Aug. 7. Comments can also be submitted via email to CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or mailed to Youghiogheny River Lake, 497 Flanigan Road, Confluence, PA 15424.

    WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 8.

    WHERE:

    Web meeting:
    https://usace.webex.com/meet/PittsburghDistrict
    To join the meeting, click the link, select “Call Me,” and enter your phone number.

    Call-in number:
    USA Toll-Free: (877) 336-1831
    Access Code: 1048650
    Security Code: 1234


    WHY: A master plan is a strategic land- and water-use management document. It guides the comprehensive management, conservation, and development of recreation, natural and cultural resources at Corps reservoirs and provides a vision for future management. Youghiogheny River Lake’s current master plan, last updated in 2007, requires revision due to changes in corps regulations and community needs. The master plan revision will classify government lands around the reservoir based on environmental and socioeconomic considerations; public input; and an evaluation of past, present, and forecasted recreations trends. Revisions to the current master plan aim to balance recreational development and use with conserving natural and cultural resources.

    Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

    For more information, visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil and join us on the Youghiogheny River Lake Facebook Page.

