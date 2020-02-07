Walker pins on third star, becomes AMC deputy commander

Photo By Eben Boothby | Lt. Gen. Flem B. “Donnie” Walker Jr. unfurls the Army three-star flag that will...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Lt. Gen. Flem B. “Donnie” Walker Jr. unfurls the Army three-star flag that will hang in his office and at official events during his assignment as Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general. Walker’s promotion ceremony was held at AMC headquarters July 2. He is a native of Clay County, Alabama. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Pinning on his third star, Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker assumed duties as the 47th deputy commanding general of Army Materiel Command, Jul. 2 in an intimate ceremony at AMC headquarters.



Walker is no stranger to the materiel enterprise. In his prior position, he served as the command’s deputy chief of staff for operations and logistics, G-3.



"When the Chief of Staff of the Army asked me who should be the next Deputy Commanding General of AMC, without hesitation, I said Donnie Walker,” said Gen. Gus Perna, the 19th commanding general of AMC. "I have full faith and confidence that he will excel in his new role, and I am honored to promote him today. This command team will be great; it will be about what’s next in supporting the Army.”



The promotion took place during Perna’s last day as commander of AMC, shortly before he passed AMC’s colors to Gen. Ed Daly in a Change of Command ceremony at AMC headquarters.



Walker said it was a privilege to accept this new assignment.



"I am proud of the tremendous accomplishments this command has achieved over the past several years, and I am honored and excited to be part of continuing the momentum under General Daly’s direction and lead,” said Walker. “We’re going to continue our focus on installation and materiel readiness. We’re going to continue to support the AMC Commander’s strategic objectives and most importantly, the Army’s priorities of readiness, modernization and reform, with a people first philosophy in everything that we do.”



He will also serve as senior commander for Redstone Arsenal, where his responsibilities include overseeing base operations support and serving as the senior installation representative in surrounding communities' activities and events.



"I am truly honored to lead this community of committed professionals who are the best of the best at their trades and what they do each and every day," said Walker, who is an Alabama native from Clay County. "I am absolutely committed to providing the base support functions and quality of life that everyone who is a part of Redstone deserves and needs to allow them to focus on the missions at hand.”