SMDC names 2020 Best Warriors

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colorado – U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command names the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year following the 2020 Best Warrior Competition held June 30 here.



Staff Sgt. Bryson Taylor, satellite network planner, Satellite Operations Brigade, Regional Satellite Communications Support Center-Pacific at Wheeler Army Air Field, Hawaii, was named the NCO Best Warrior. Spc. Wolmy Louigene, network controller, Satellite Operations Brigade, 53rd Signal Battalion at Fort Detrick, Maryland, was named the Soldier Best Warrior.



Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines, this year’s Best Warrior Competition was conducted on a smaller scale consisting of a written essay and an appearance before a virtual board. The Soldier’s most recent Army physical fitness test scores and weapons qualifications were also taken into consideration.



The competition included four NCOs: Staff Sgt. Imari Mars, 1st Space Brigade; Taylor, Sgt. Lauren Pauzus, 100th Missile Defense Brigade; and Sgt. Tyrone Williams, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USASMDC; and four Soldiers: Spc. Robert Davis, HHC, USASMDC; Spc. Terry Deweese, 1st Space Brigade; Louigene, and Spc. Jysamon Sanouvong, 100th Missile Defense Brigade.



The head of the board, Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson, USASMDC command sergeant major, applauded each of the eight competitors and said that on any given Sunday, any one of them could have been selected as best warrior.



“You came out here and put your best foot forward. If nothing else, this was a learning experience,” Dodson said. “I’m proud of each and every one of you.



“On behalf of me and the commanding general, thank you all for coming out and stepping out of your comfort zone and competing at this level,” Dodson continued. “That says a lot about you, your character and your commitment to excellence. As the sergeant major of the Army says, ‘you need to have a competitive spirit,’ and you all exude that. So I appreciate you, and I’m proud of you.”



Dodson also thanked the sponsors who assisted in getting the Soldiers prepared for the competition.



“Thank you for pushing them and getting them to do what they needed to do from studying to simply encouraging them not to stop,” said Dodson. “That goes a long with me. So to all of you competing and to the sponsors, you are in my book of good people to know.”



Taylor and Louigene will represent the Command in August at the U.S. Forces Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which will also be executed virtually.