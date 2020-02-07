INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey – Col. John “Bryan” Creel took command of the 39th Air Base Wing July 1, 2020 in a ceremony officiated by Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander. Creel is replacing Col. Randy Oakland.

Creel joins the 39th Air Base Wing from his previous assignment as the commander of the 347th Rescue Group, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

When speaking on Creel’s experience, Reed brought up his background and how he is armed for success in leading the 39th Air Base Wing.

“When we talk about sacrifice, and we talk about providing you with the best leadership, know you have the exact person you need to lead you through your own assignment. We know though, at the same time you are going to help Col. Creel carry the load,” Reed said.

Reed then shared words of encouragement for the wing and mission partners.

"Team Titan, you are truly larger than life. This family performs. You were there for each other as remote operating locations redeployed and mission parameters rapidly changed. Your command and control and logistical support never faltered, ensuring you were 'ready for today, engaged for tomorrow and resilient always,” he said.

After taking command of the wing, Creel thanked the small audience and guests of the 39th Air Base Wing who were present, and the geographically separated units for attending the event virtually. “You are the real reason why we are here,” he added.

Creel also thanked his family, and commented on their sacrifice during his career. “To say you all are resilient is a true understatement.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 12:42 Story ID: 373327 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Air Base Wing welcomes new commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.