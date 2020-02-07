NCNG Safeguards Students, Delivers PPE to Schools

Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Brandon Eller, assigned to the 258th Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hannah Tarkelly | North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Brandon Eller, assigned to the 258th Engineer Battalion, loads boxes of personal protective equipment in a light medium tactical vehicle for distribution to public and charter schools in surrounding counties at a warehouse in Central N.C., June 29, 2020. The NCNG is working with North Carolina Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hannah Tarkelly, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released). see less | View Image Page

CENTRAL, N.C. - The North Carolina National Guard helps distribute personal protective equipment to support school nurses in public and charter schools throughout N.C., June 29-30, 2020.



The NCNG is working with North Carolina Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts.



As schools plan to reopen in the fall, the NCNG works hard to ensure schools have the necessary medical supplies to help protect students from COVID-19.



For the first time since COVID-19 began, the NCNG is distributing PPE to all public and charter schools in North Carolina. Operations began on June 28th and are projected to be completed by July 1st.



With this PPE supplies, the teachers and students going to school are going to be able to stay safe and not get sick, said North Carolina Army National Guard Spc. Dillon Pressley, assigned to the 1451st Transportation Company.



Only two warehouses are conducting this large scale operation that reaches all Tar Heel counties. The warehouse located in Central N.C. is distributing approximately 8,000 thermometers, 4,000 face shields, 39,000 gowns and 166,000 surgical masks.



Soldiers and Airmen began operations early in the morning with a five step process. The operation begins with an administrative process in which the amount of PPE and its designated locations are identified for accurate distribution and necessity. The Soldiers and Airmen then gather the PPE, box it, weigh and label the boxes for shipment, and finally ship them out.



“I enjoy being able to serve my country,” said NCARNG Sgt. Carl Orander, assigned to the 1451st Transportation Company. “It's what I signed up for.”



The school packs are shipped to central locations such as warehouses where surrounding schools within the county can come and pick up their needed supplies.



The NCNG distributes the products and works with shipping companies such as UPS and Estes to transport the medical supplies all across N.C.



Pressley has been on orders to help support COVID-19 relief efforts since March 25th and has clocked in over 11,000 miles driving light medium tactical vehicles to deliver medical supplies all over the state.



“It means a lot to me to be able to help the community, first responders, nurses, doctors, and now kids,” Pressley said.