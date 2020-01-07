Independence Day weekend events

Staff Report



This year, the annual 4th of July Independence Day celebrations will look a little different. Smiles will be from a little further away. Face masks will hide some of those smiles and some of the area’s fireworks displays and celebrations have been canceled, like Sundown Salute in Junction City, while others, like the one in Wamego, Kansas, have moved to Labor Day.



There are still a few traditional events on the calendar and other things available for families to do within the 150-mile radius. Remember to wear a mask when you have to be closer to others than 6 feet, keep physical distancing and look for the fun stuff to do during the holiday weekend.



Please check out the event websites before setting out as some events could still change or be cancelled based on COVID conditions in each community. As of June 30, these events were still planned. Remember, no fireworks are permitted on the installation.

Here’s a list to help with planning:



Fireworks and Celebrations



1. Abilene Kansas Old Fashioned 4th of July

When: July 4

What: The event features a pedal power tractor pull, frog and turtle races, free swimming at the city pool, a band concert and a firework show. Visit http://www.abilenecityhall.com/348/Special-Events for a schedule.

Where: Eisenhower Park and Abilene Smoky Valley Train Depot (200 SE 5th St), Abilene



2. Wild West Festival in Hays, Kansas

When: July 3 and 4

What: This event features concerts, a parade and fireworks. For a schedule of events visit https://wildwestfestival.com/festival/schedule/

Where: Hays is on the edge of the 150-mile radius at 147 miles from Fort Riley by car.

3. Edgerton Community Picnic and Fireworks Show.

When: July 3 at 5-9:45 p.m.

What: Annual community picnic at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m. The city is asking families to spread out and use the whole park to maintain social distancing. There will also be extra hand sanitizing stations. For more information visit https://edgertonks.org/event/community-picnic-and-fireworks-show/

Where: Martin Creek Park, 36426-36452 E Nelson, Edgerton, KS 66021



4. Fourth of July in Stillwell

When: 4:30-9:30 p.m. July 4

What: Parade takes place at 6 p.m., grounds open at 7:30 p.m. and a firework display will take place at 9-9:30 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will launch from the Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton Street, Stillwell, Kansas, 66013

http://www.stilwellcommunity.org/



5. Gardner July 4th Celebration

When: 10 p.m. July 4

What: Fireworks display

Where: Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th Street, Gardner, Kansas, 66030

http://www.gardnerkansas.gov/government/departments-and-divisions-/parks-and-recreation/special-events/july-4th-celebration

6. Olathe Fireworks Show

When: Approximately 9:45 p.m. July 4

What: Parking lots in the area will open at 8:30 p.m. and spectators are encouraged to watch the fireworks display, along with the synced music, from their vehicle while maintaining a safe social distance.

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex (CBAC), 11031 South Valley Road, Olathe, Kansas, 66061

https://www.olatheks.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3339/20

Other Family-Friendly Activities:



1. Take the family out for a hike on the Konza Prairie. Wear sunscreen, bring some water and enjoy native views https://junctioncity.org/74/Konza-Prairie



2. Go fishing!

There are tons of lakes in the 150-mile radius and you can start your search here: https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Where-to-Fish-in-Kansas/Fishing-Locations-Public-Waters/Northeast-Region



3. Check out the great entertainment venues at Fort Riley:

SpareTime Interactive Entertainment, fishing, hiking, The Hobby Studio and Leisure Travel all offer some great options. Be sure to visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/my-fort/all-services/coronavirus-information, click on the Installation Services block and verify hours of operation. For on-post trail information, visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/things-to-do/post/fort-riley-trails

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:02 Story ID: 373317 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence Day weekend events, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.