“108th, 11th ADA BDE Conducts Transfer of Authority”

The 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, assumed responsibility as the Top Notch Brigade overseeing Air and Missile Defense operations throughout the Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), replacing the Soldiers of the Spartan 108th ADA BDE, June 14, 2020.

Soldiers of both the Spartan and Imperial Brigade have been busy conducting relief in place (RIP) operations, a process which includes “right seat / left seat” training and observation, enabling the Imperial Soldiers to execute tasks associated with their specific function within the unit.

This TOA ceremony had the honor of also accompanying the Army’s 245th Birthday as well as Flag Day, adding to the overall flair of the event while adhering to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Maj. Gen. Clement S. Coward, commanding general of the 32nd AAMDC, officiated the TOA ceremony, the final step in the transfer of authority to the Imperial Brigade.

“This is certainly nontraditional but we are keeping it traditional and the fact that we are doing a very dignified and professional transfer of authority really spells all of that out and what more fitting time to do it than on the Army’s birthday.” said Coward.

Coward went on to state that, “this is an Army tradition when it comes to a transfer of authority, but I have to tell each and every one of you, this is the most complex mission in the AOR.”

The AOR and the air defense posture has long been the central point of discussion amongst the Army’s top leaders. The value of the outgoing Spartan Brigade along with the incoming Imperial Brigade has had an exponential impact. The Top Notch Brigade has, and will continue to be an integral part of the joint force team on a daily basis.

The 11th ADA BDE assumes the mission, reaching far across the CENTCOM AOR, comprised of thousands of Soldiers, conducting operations and exercises across seven countries.

“To the Soldiers of the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Welcome to the moment we have all been preparing for,” said Col. John Dawber, commander, 11th ADA BDE. “And on this 245th Army Birthday, as our great Army and nation wakes up to celebrate Flag Day, my supreme confidence in each of you remains true and I count my blessings every day to be amongst you.”

The confidence level is high along with the overarching competence and professionalism of the Imperial Brigade. The Soldiers of the 11th ADA BDE represent the best of our society, willing to selflessly serve as America’s sentinels at the forward edge of freedom, assuring our allies and defending our nation’s interest.

While this is a normally scheduled deployment for the 11th ADA BDE, the Imperial Brigade is always, Battle Ready!

