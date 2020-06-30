USS Kidd Renders Assistance at Sea

Courtesy Photo | 200630-N-N3764-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200630-N-N3764-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) tows a distressed fishing vessel, after the vessel experienced engine problems leaving it unable to operate at sea June 30, 2020. Kidd took the vessel under tow for approximately 200 nautical miles until additional assistance from their parent company arrived to further assist the vessel in returning it to Costa Rica for repairs. Kidd is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Rachel Jones/Released) see less | View Image Page

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN -- The Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) assisted a fishing vessel in distress while operating in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations June 30.



The fishing vessel experienced a mechanical failure, leaving it unable to operate at sea. Kidd received notification of a distress call and sent several members of the ship's Rescue and Assistance (R&A) team along with two members from the embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) over to secure and inspect the vessel for seaworthiness, check on the health and welfare of the crew and assess the feasibility of towing the stranded vessel to safety.



Kidd took the vessel under tow for approximately 200 nautical miles until additional assistance from their parent company arrived to further assist the vessel in returning it to Costa Rica for repairs.



“The safety of vessels at sea is the responsibility of all mariners. We are proud that Kidd was able to offer assistance to a distressed vessel and ensure the safe passage for the crew,” said Cmdr. Nate Wemett, commanding officer USS Kidd.



U.S. and coalition forces have a long-standing tradition of helping mariners in distress by providing medical assistance, engineering assistance and search and rescue efforts.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



