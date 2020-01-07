U.S. Army raises its NCO education game in face of pandemic

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte | U.S. Army Spc. Kiara Cruse, 207th Regional Support Group supply specialist, works on...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte | U.S. Army Spc. Kiara Cruse, 207th Regional Support Group supply specialist, works on an online portion of the emergency Basic Leader Course student at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, on May 22, 2020. The normal course, which is held in Kuwait for personnel stationed in the Middle East and Africa, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the eBLC program combines online discussion boards, online classes and sessions led by assistant instructors stationed at the posts with the students. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte) see less | View Image Page

By U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte

207th Regional Support Group



There were Soldiers who had waited for years for the opportunity to take the course.



More than 200 enlisted personnel serving throughout the Middle East and Africa were slated to travel to Kuwait for the U.S. Army’s Basic Leader Course in March. Then the military banned nonessential travel in response to the increasing threat of COVID-19.



“I found out I wasn’t going to BLC the day I was leaving,” U.S. Army Sgt. Robert M. Raitano, 207th Regional Support Group intelligence NCOIC, said. “My bags were packed.”



The three-week-long course is crucial for young Soldiers. It is the first official step in learning how to be an NCO and the class is required before they can be promoted to sergeant. Even if personnel can get a waiver while on deployment, they still are required to attend the school when they return to the states.



U.S. Army Sgt. Aquenda R. Roundtree, the 248th Area Support Medical Company operations NCOIC, said she had tried to go to the school since 2017, but her transfers among various Georgia National Guard units derailed those efforts. The latest cancellation promised another long delay.



“I was, like, wow – again?” she said. “Because they kept pushing it back.”



The solution, when it came in April from the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, arrived as an online version of the class supplemented by selecting assistant instructors already at each base. While students still had to lead physical fitness training, the school stipulated that students had to maintain physical distancing requirements.



The students’ units provided the assistant instructors. At Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, the 207th Regional Support Group and the 248th Area Support Medical Company combined efforts to create a class of five students. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Heather Bojarski, a small group leader with the U.S. Central Command NCO Academy at Camp Buehring, said other participants were spread through more than a half-dozen countries – all reporting back to the school in Kuwait.



The assistant instructors at Al Asad attempted to recreate a school environment as much as possible, reserving a meeting room and having internet connections installed so the students could train together. The NCOs scheduled physical training sessions in the morning prior to classes and had the students march to meals together to practice drill and ceremonies.



“I was thinking we’d just be sitting there online all the time,” Roundtree said. “I didn’t expect everything that happened.”



During class hours, students regularly responded to questions and reacted to each other’s discussion points using their laptop computers. Outside of class, they had to prepare written papers and a public speaking presentation.



Roundtree, who was the first student to serve as class leader, helped ingrain standards and common procedures their group followed throughout.



“We always tried to stay ahead of the game,” she said. “Everyone was held accountable so nobody fell behind.”



Raitano, who said he originally joined the military five years ago with no specific goals in mind, said the class helped him clarify his understanding of leadership, followership and what kind of person he wants to be. He zeroed in on servant leadership, particularly after helping classmates with the required school tasks.



“It took constant hours of practice and preparation,” he said. “Being able to see results from that was very inspiring.”



Teamwork became essential as the students aided each other in their studies and practices for the practical exams. Students gathered after class hours to work on drills.



“We never really had a moment where we feuded or didn’t agree with each other,” Raitano said. “We came together fairly well.”



Both Raitano and Roundtree, similar to others in their class, received their promotion to sergeant shortly after graduating.



“There were a lot of things I didn’t know,” Raitano said of the lessons he learned from the classes. “There are things I will pick up and use in my day-to-day life.”



From her office in Kuwait, Bojarski said the remote class program has continued to be successful. Out of 201 students in the first class, 193 graduated in May, according to the school. The second class started in June.



“I liked the challenge,” she said of the emergency BLC. “I liked that it tapped our resiliency….and it pushed me to think outside the box.”



The unique situation has led to innovative use of technology in some cases. When one of the students was having trouble passing their Physical Resiliency Training drills, the assistant instructor used a video call to contact Bojarski and let her watch for issues.



“I could actually see what the sergeant was doing,” she said.



Likewise, in subsequent eBLC classes the school increased its use of the online Defense Collaboration System, which has increased the small group leaders’ ability to communicate with remote students every day.



“It made me more accessible to them,” she said, noting it allowed them to problem solve together. “That’s what we’re here for.’



