National Recreation and Parks Month-USACE Chicago District highlights its three recreation areas

This month we celebrate National Recreation and Parks Month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of the nation's leading federal providers of outdoor recreation with more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states. Visitors of all ages can enjoy traditional activities like hiking, boating, fishing, camping, and hunting. Ninety percent of the Corps’ recreation areas are located within 50 miles of a major metropolitan center.



As of March 29, 2020, the Chicago District has three lakes in its area of responsibility with a specific recreation mission, all managed by the Chicago District and leased to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources: Salamonie Lake, Mississinewa Lake, and J. Edward Roush Lake.



Salamonie Lake, located in Lagro, Indiana, has 2,665 acres of water in the summer for fishing, boating, swimming, and other water-related activities: https://www.facebook.com/SalamonieUSACE



Mississinewa Lake, located in Peru, Indiana, is about an 85-mile drive from Indianapolis. The site offers many opportunities to enjoy wildlife and enjoy the outdoors: https://www.facebook.com/MississinewaUSACE



Located on the Wabash River in eastern Huntington County, J. Edward Roush Lake offers boating, hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor recreation activities. The lake is located three miles southeast of Huntington, Indiana, and 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne: https://www.facebook.com/RoushUSACE



Information about these sites can also be found here: https://www.lrc.usace.army.mil/Locations/Lakes/



Please note that, due to the COVID-19 response, please call before you visit these and other Corps recreation areas.

