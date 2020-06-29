Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th APS host memorial run to honor fallen Port Dawgs

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 436th Aerial Port Squadron participated in the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run June 29, 2020.
    “This run allows each Port Dawg the opportunity to think during three miles of running about those 11 who have fallen over the past year,” said Lt. Col. Lawrence Smith, 436th APS commander.
    The Port Dawg run has been held for nearly two decades and is a tradition of the air transportation career field, who manage and move cargo around the globe, according to Smith.
    “The diverse professionals that make up this eclectic group represent all walks of life,” said Master Sgt. Nicholas Shanks, 436th APS special handling section chief. “Their dedication to each other, their mission and their country has forged them into something new: a lifetime family known as Port Dawgs.”
    The run began with a ceremony, in which Airmen hooked tie-downs onto a chain with the name tapes of the 11 fallen Port Dawgs from the past year.
    “These men and women embody the core value of service before self,” said Shanks. “Their sacrifices and dedication to their fellow Port Dawgs, the Air Force and the United States of America pave the way for future generations of this family that carry on this legacy.”
    Due to COVID-19, the Port Dawg Memorial Run, which typically occurs in May during National Transportation Week, had to be rescheduled to June.
    “We never thought about cancelling it this year,” said Smith. “We were properly distanced, good stewards of social distancing and followed guidance from senior leaders. Everyone wore a mask up until the run. We never faltered, because this is the most important day of the year for us.”

