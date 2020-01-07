USACE Buffalo District awards contract for seawall repair at LaSalle Park

Buffalo, NY— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $6.11 million contract to Cold Spring Construction Company, from Akron, NY, on June 25 to repair over 1,300 feet of seawall, which has deteriorated over time due to Lake Erie ice and wave action, at the northern section of LaSalle Park, Buffalo, NY.



“This project is critical to protect the Colonel F.G. Ward Pumping Station, which is the primary source of drinking water for over 600,000 Buffalo residents,” said Lt. Col. Jason Toth, the former Buffalo District commander. “We’re looking forward to closely working with the City of Buffalo to help achieve the future vision of LaSalle Park.”



The project will not only protect the pumping station, but it also helps protect LaSalle Park’s infrastructure from flooding.



The project is being conducted in partnership with the non-federal sponsor, the City of Buffalo, and had been cost shared through the feasibility and design phases totaling $1.1 million. The project is being closely coordinated with the $50 million Imagine LaSalle Park.



Construction is scheduled to begin mid-September.



“This is an exciting time for LaSalle Park with planning underway to transform the site into Western New York’s next great waterfront destination,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “This work, supported by federal funding and led by the Army Corps Buffalo District, will reinforce the water’s edge providing the foundation from which the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will grow.”



For more information about the LaSalle Park project please visit: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Portals/45/docs/ProjFact/New%20York%2026/NY26LaSalleParkBuffalo.pdf



For more information about Corps of Engineers’ Continuing Authorities Program please visit: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Overview/Continuing-Authorities-Program/



For more information about the Imagine LaSalle Park project please visit:

https://regional-institute.buffalo.edu/project/imagine-lasalle/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:29