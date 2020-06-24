SOLDIERS AWARDED COINS FROM BRIGADE COMMANDER

AKRON, Ohio -- Four Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion,145th Armored Regiment received Commander’s Coins for Excellence at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank June 25, 2020, in Akron, Ohio.
U.S. Army Col. Matthew S. Woodruff, Brigade Commander of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presented the coins to Spcs. Connor Haner, Joseph Kakascik, Kenneth McKenzie and Cpl. Derek Shimell for their heroic actions after providing aid to victims following a civilian car crash on June 3, 2020.
Kakascik, who works as a paramedic on the civilian side, was able to provide proper care to a victim before first responders arrived.
“The only thing I can say is we did what was expected of us,” said Kakascik. “Everyone did their job without being told to do so.”
Members of the Ohio National Guard are dedicated to aiding those in need, no matter the circumstance. They will continue to provide aid to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and other food banks statewide through early August.
