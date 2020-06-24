Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOLDIERS AWARDED COINS FROM BRIGADE COMMANDER

    SOLDIERS AWARDED COINS FROM BRIGADE COMMANDER

    Photo By Pfc. Olivia Lauer | U.S. Army Cpl. Derek Shimell, a Soldier assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 1st...... read more read more

    AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Story by Pfc. Olivia Lauer 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    AKRON, Ohio -- Four Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion,145th Armored Regiment received Commander’s Coins for Excellence at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank June 25, 2020, in Akron, Ohio.

    U.S. Army Col. Matthew S. Woodruff, Brigade Commander of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, presented the coins to Spcs. Connor Haner, Joseph Kakascik, Kenneth McKenzie and Cpl. Derek Shimell for their heroic actions after providing aid to victims following a civilian car crash on June 3, 2020.

    Kakascik, who works as a paramedic on the civilian side, was able to provide proper care to a victim before first responders arrived.

    “The only thing I can say is we did what was expected of us,” said Kakascik. “Everyone did their job without being told to do so.”

    Members of the Ohio National Guard are dedicated to aiding those in need, no matter the circumstance. They will continue to provide aid to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and other food banks statewide through early August.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:02
    Story ID: 373199
    Location: AKRON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOLDIERS AWARDED COINS FROM BRIGADE COMMANDER, by PFC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT