    CSCSU Great Lakes Staff Recognized for Instruction During COVID-19

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 30, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    ETC Lee Steen, Public Affairs Officer
    Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. - The Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes held an award ceremony at the USS Whitehat building aboard Naval Station Great Lakes on June 30th to recognize staff for their efforts during COVID-19.

    CSCSU Great Lakes is a critical training command that consists of five schoolhouses for new and fleet Sailors. Therefore, it is important that they continue to provide mission essential training during this pandemic, while also protecting the workforce and their families. Since mid-March, CSCSU Great Lakes has trained over 2,500 Sailors across 26 courses.

    “The staff here protected the accession pipeline and maintained 100 percent training capacity and student throughput,” said Capt. Ricardo Enriquez, commanding officer for CSCSU Great Lakes. “Their hard work and dedication to the mission deserve to be recognized and are truly commendable.”

    Great Lakes is one of the larger learning sites in the CSCS domain, with an annual Sailor throughput of 10,000 students and a large staff of military, civilian, and contracted personnel. Over 300 Sailors and civilians were awarded for their vital efforts in protecting the accession pipeline as well as safeguarding the overall mission of the Navy.

