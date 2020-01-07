CATC introduces Unit Training Management for Leaders in U.S. Army Europe course

Photo By Sgt. Christopher Stewart | Tony Holcomb, the course manager for Unit Training Management for Leaders in U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Christopher Stewart | Tony Holcomb, the course manager for Unit Training Management for Leaders in U.S. Army Europe at the Combined Arms Training Center, talks about UTM-LU, the newly-established course within CATC's curriculum, June 16, 2020, in Vilseck, Germany. UTM-LU was created to fill a gap in professional military education among noncommissioned officers and officers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart) see less | View Image Page

VILSECK, Germany -- The Combined Arms Training Center introduced a new online-based course titled “Unit Training Management for Leaders in U.S. Army Europe,” or UTM-LU, to their curriculum in order to fill a gap in professional military education among noncommissioned officers and officers. The first class, held in Vilseck, was from March 28 to April 2, and graduated 17 students from all over Europe.



Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general for the 7th Army Training Command, addressed unit training management, or UTM, as an area of growth for CATC and 7th ATC, said James Cameron, the acting executive officer of the Leaders Training Branch within CATC.



“There has to be a change of mindset,” said Cameron. “Look at the training challenges as training opportunities.”



The course is specifically focused on the operations process and the mechanics of management when it comes to UTM. According to Cameron, the course is important for leaders in positions where they are managing training for their unit.



Each UTM-LU class is tailored to each student’s assigned organization. “Students are trying to find out what the right answer is when working on assignments, but I have to keep reiterating to the students, ‘do a little bit of analysis on your own unit to find some gaps that you can help fill,’” said Cameron. “That right there is their course work.”



During the pilot phase of the class, COVID-19 struck. The course was originally developed to be an in-resident training: a 40-hour, one-week course. Because the U.S. Army placed travel, close gatherings and hygiene restrictions to combat COVID-19, CATC personnel had to transition their efforts to structuring the class for an online environment.



The intent is to switch the class from distance learning to a resident class after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



The students’ experience in the class was an important planning factor in how the instructors prepared the class, said Tony Holcomb, the course manager for UTM-LU at CATC.



Anyone with a Common Access Card reader and a computer with a camera and microphone, will be able to attend this class, he said.



The course uses Defense Collaboration Services as the platform of choice to enable student/instructor interaction.



“The platform makes it possible for students to use emojis, thumbs up, and hand raises to engage,” said Holcomb. “On the other side of the screen, you have a chat to keep the engagement going, and you can also share your screen.”



To enroll in the course, personnel must be a sergeant first class or above (waivers are available for staff sergeants). This course is recommended for those who are at the company, battalion, or brigade level and focus on developing training for their unit. For more information, personnel should contact their training NCO.