UAE and U.S. Forces Conduct Combined Joint Operations in Arabian Gulf

Courtesy Photo | ARABIAN GULF (June. 25, 2020) A AH-64D Apache helicopter attached to the United Arab...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ARABIAN GULF (June. 25, 2020) A AH-64D Apache helicopter attached to the United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command, launches from the flight deck during flight operations aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) June 25, 2020. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Logistics Specialist Thomas Joyce) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHERN ARABIAN GULF – The United Arab Emirates Joint Aviation Command (JAC) conducted combined naval and air training operations with forces assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) in the southern Arabian Gulf, June 21-25.



The Air Operations in Maritime Surface Warfare (AOMSW) training, consisted of a combination of aviation and surface assets tracking and engaging simulated fast attack craft. The expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) served as an afloat staging platform for the UAE and U.S. aircraft.



UAE pilots also successfully completed deck landing qualifications (DLQs) aboard the Puller, conducting day and night landings and refueling operations with CH-47F, Bell 407, AH-64D, and UH-60M helicopters.



Participating U.S. forces included the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to NAVCENT, and the AFCENT Air Warfare Center (AWC) located at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE.



Integration operations between UAE and U.S. maritime forces are regularly held to maintain interoperability, ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the heavily trafficked waterways.



“These training opportunities reinforce partnership commitments in the region, enhance interoperability, and demonstrate UAE and U.S. resolve to respond to threats in the region,” said Brigadier Gen. Matthew Trollinger, Commander of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB).



Puller supports Task Force 51/5th MEB’s broad range of missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations which include crisis response, airborne mine countermeasures, counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, and humanitarian assistance/disaster.