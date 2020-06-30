USNH Naples Welcomes New Commanding Officer

Captain Richard Knittig turned over command of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples to Captain Chad McKenzie in a unique way on Wednesday, June 24.



The ceremony broke from normal traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than a large crowd of Sailors in dress whites, the modest event took place in the command suite conference room with each captain reading his orders and conversing with Rear Admiral Anne Swap, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Commander, over speakerphone.



“This was not the change of command any of us anticipated happening a few months ago,” says Knittig. “I so wish I could have seen everyone one last time as a group, but the COVID-19 health crisis simply didn’t allow for that.”



Instead, Knittig went around to each department over the last few weeks to say a few words of thanks to staff members in smaller groups to allow for physical distancing.



“This is my third tour in Naples and I can say confidently it was certainly memorable,” says Knittig. “My family and I will always hold a special place in our hearts for Napoli and the incredible people who live and work here.”



USNH Naples had several landmark accomplishments in the two years that Knittig served as commanding officer. The hospital received reaccreditation from The Joint Commission while simultaneously completing a successful Navy Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) survey. Due to staff efforts, a 95 percent deployment readiness rate was sustained for the supported tenant commands in addition to an increase in the number of Health Promotions and Wellness programs offered to the community, to include a CDC Diabetes Prevention Program.



Additionally, USNH staff achieved a 95 percent Physical Fitness Assessment pass rate and received the Retention Excellence Award. Numerous improvements to the facility, to include renovations to the main operating room, a new MRI machine, and a robust simulation center, are well underway. The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Navy Liaison Detachment provided mission support across EUCOM through the Armed Services Blood Bank. Moreover, in the final few months, the Hospital Incident Command System was stood up in response to COVID-19, while virtual health across 40 specialties expanded access to care for beneficiaries. These initiatives and more had a direct and positive impact to many health metrics measured at all levels.



“It takes teamwork to accomplish the mission and your efforts to make USNH Naples better every day have been clearly visible in the care and service support you provide to our patients,” says Knittig. “I will always remember what you gave to our command and the Naples community – your teamwork, compassion, leadership, integrity, and willingness to lend a hand – have made a difference in many lives.”



Although not physically in the room, Navy Medicine leadership was still able to participate in the ceremony.



“Captain Knittig was the right person at the right place at the right time,” says Rear Admiral Anne Swap, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. “In his third Naples tour, an Italian speaker, he was uniquely qualified to lead through the recent pandemic. However, these last six months do not define his tour. He worked tirelessly to ensure the hospital was constantly improving and he took seriously his responsibility to mentor and train his team. Captain Knittig embodies precisely what the Navy expects and wants from its commanding officers.”



On his way out of the hospital, several staff members wearing facemasks and standing six feet apart greeted Knittig with one final tribute. Knittig will go on to serve as the Second Fleet Force Surgeon at U.S. Second Fleet.



Captain Chad McKenzie now takes the lead after serving as the executive officer at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River. A native of Bellefontaine, Ohio, McKenzie has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career with Navy Medicine. He was commissioned in 1996 as a Medical Service Corps officer after completion of his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy. He subsequently went on to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, Master of Business Administration, and Master’s degree in Strategic Studies. Similar to the unorthodox change of command ceremony, McKenzie is gaining feedback and meeting the entire USNH team in small groups over the coming weeks.



“While we adjust to this ‘new normal’ our mission is unchanged; we promote, protect, and restore the readiness, health, and well-being of those entrusted to our care,” says McKenzie. “Team Naples, it is a privilege to serve as your commanding officer. While we must remain physically distant, we are not socially distant. I truly look forward to meeting you all in the coming weeks.”



USNH Naples, the largest naval hospital in Europe, serves a diverse population of over 9,800 beneficiaries. Over 500 staff members at the main hospital, branch health clinic, and Navy Liaison Detachment in Landstuhl, Germany work tirelessly to keep warfighters in the fight and provide care for their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 08:29 Story ID: 373181 Location: GRICIGNANO D'AVERSA, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNH Naples Welcomes New Commanding Officer, by Christina Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.