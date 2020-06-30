From ship to shore; USS Mahan enhances II MEF’s warfighting capabilities

Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force enhanced their warfighting capabilities at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, courtesy of USS Mahan (DDG-72) June 1-3, 2020.



More than 30 Marines and Sailors from 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 10th Marine Regiment conducted naval surface fire support training during Exercise Burmese Chase 2020.



“My team was excited to support training with the Marines of 2nd ANGLICO,” said Cmdr. Emily Wall, commanding officer of Mahan. “For many of my crew it was the first time they conducted fire support missions. The flexibility and coordination of 2nd ANGLICO greatly enhanced my crew’s ability to support Marines ashore.”



In total, joint fires observers and spotters executed 37 live calls for fire and naval gunfire liaison officers helped deliver 232 rounds, the most ordnance fired by a single guided-missile destroyer into Camp Lejeune’s G-10 impact area in one week since 2004.



“This exercise enabled the Marines on the ground to communicate directly with the Sailors at sea who will act as the supporting agency in a real-life conflict,” said Maj. Raymond Kaster, II MEF naval integration planner. “All parties involved have seen the benefits of this training and it was a great stepping stone to opening the door wider to more integrated training with the Navy in the future.”



The Mahan is currently operating in the 2nd and 4th Fleet areas of operation as part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and Carrier Strike Group 2.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 16:56 Story ID: 373154 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US