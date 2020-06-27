IWTC Corry Station Issues Scavenger Hunt Challenge

Courtesy Photo | 200627-N-BQ121-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 27, 2020) Information Systems Technician 2nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200627-N-BQ121-0005 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 27, 2020) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Arisia Alvarez, an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station reads a clue during a scavenger hunt challenge onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Center (IWTC) Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Information Warfare Training Center (IWTC) Corry Station issued a scavenger hunt challenge to information warfare community students, June 27.



Event organizer, Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Tyesha Johnson shared the scavenger hunt provided a unique opportunity for the students to have fun while promoting physical fitness and learning naval history.



“I am a big history buff myself,” said Johnson. "We're hoping this creates physical fitness awareness throughout the command while having fun and learning the history of Corry Station."



The event began with individual or team of students consisting of up to four Sailors starting on different times to maximize physical distancing. Four stations with clues posted teach students about attention to detail, teamwork, physical fitness, and history of Corry Station. Scavengers had to answer questions, perform a physical fitness exercise, and collect items in order to proceed to the next station.



“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to get out,” said Information System Technician 2nd Class Arisia Alvarez, an IWTC Corry Station instructor. “I am glad we have more activities like this where there is student interaction with staff and instructors.”



Ultimately, 24 clues led scavengers to different landmarks onboard Corry Station at four different stations.



IWTC Corry Station student Seaman David Kilborn said, “This is my scavenger hunt, and I don’t know what to look for but my goal is to actually finish.”



Many of the participants were first-term Sailors. The scavenger hunt was great opportunity for these young men and women to remain fit and learn history while having fun.



“I think it’s great for staff and students to hang out outside the classroom in a relaxed environment,” said U.S. Coast Guard Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Danielle Sinnigen, an IWTC Corry Station instructor. “The scavenger hunt engages the students and provides an alternative to just running the base perimeter.”



The scavenger hunt ended when all four stations were reached, 24 clues were solved, and winners were verified. The top eight winners were notified and featured on a recent IWTC Corry Station Facebook page post.



“It’s fun and there is a lot of thought that was put in on this event,” said Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Velda Denison, an IWTC Corry Station instructor. “Students get to learn teamwork while winning cool prizes.”



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit www.navy.mil/local/cid/, https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.