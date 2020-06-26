325th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

The 325th Fighter Wing welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Greg Moseley as the newest wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, June 26, 2020.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad Franks, Ninth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Laidlaw relinquished command and Moseley assumed command of the 325th FW.



“The warriors of the 325th FW have always performed brilliantly and continue to stand ready to execute the mission,” said Franks. “Be assured, it is not the aircraft that completes the mission but rather the innovative Airmen that fly them, maintain them, and support them.”



Laidlaw expressed his thanks and admiration in a goodbye speech to the 325th FW before receiving his final salute. He was also recognized with the Legion of Merit award for his leadership and accomplishments as the installation commander.



“Here is my final order to each of you,” said Laidlaw. “Go back to your units this morning and tell your Airmen that I couldn’t be more proud of them and their families. We have had plenty of distractions in the past two years (here at Tyndall) but I am proud we never forgot that we are in the business of training Airmen to fight.”



Laidlaw then relinquished command to Moseley.



Moseley comes to Tyndall from the District of Columbia after acting as an assistant deputy director on the Joint Staff. Prior to that assignment in the District, he was the commander of the 1st Operations Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. He is a seasoned command pilot with 3,200 flying hours in multiple F-15 and F-16 models, and the F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft.



Moseley then joined Laidlaw for the ceremonial passing of the wing guidon, which symbolizes Moseley assuming all responsibilities as the new wing commander.



“To the Airmen of the 325th FW, in the coming weeks I look forward to discussing with you the goals, priorities, and strategic visions for Tyndall,” said Moseley. “One thing that we must continue to not lose sight of is our unwavering commitment to our mission, which is to deliver unrivaled combat air power.”

