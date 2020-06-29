Oakdale resident selected for prestigious U.S. Army award

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division, recently selected Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, St. Paul District deputy commander and Oakdale, Minnesota, resident as the division’s nominee for the national John W. Macy, Jr. Award.



This award recognizes demonstrated leadership of Army civilians by an Army military or civilian supervisor. Sullivan was nominated for his work improving property accountability, increasing training completion rates, spearheading diversity and outreach efforts, upgrading technology and equipment and building relationships with local military units.



"Lt. Col. Sullivan is a highly regarded leader of character who is committed to providing outstanding service to the region and the nation,” said Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District commander and Sullivan’s supervisor. “He is the first to volunteer for difficult assignments and exemplifies a boots-on-the-ground approach, most recently assisting with the construction of alternate medical care facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Sullivan is a licensed professional engineer and a certified project management professional who has been with the St. Paul District since 2018. His role with the Corps involves overseeing the support functions of the district. Prior to this assignment, he served as the brigade engineer and the brigade detachment commander in the 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division and as the executive officer of the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion. He is a graduate of Stanford University and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He has deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Jordan.





