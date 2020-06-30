HOFFMAN RELIEVES ACEVEDO AS COMMANDING OFFICER OF NAVAL SURFACE WARFARE CENTER, PORT HUENEME DIVISION

PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Capt. Andrew Hoffman relieved Capt. Ray Acevedo as commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) June 30 during a small ceremony on station.



As commanding officer, Hoffman will lead a workforce of more than 2,600 sailors, Navy civilians, and contractors, supporting the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense stakeholders, and allied forces to ensure combat readiness and effectiveness for America’s surface fleet.



“I am honored and privileged to work alongside an incredible team of professionals here at Port Hueneme Division, who I now serve,” said Hoffman in a post-ceremony address to the workforce. “I carry on the charge of driving our mission forward in lock-step with our Technical Director, Paul Mann.”



Hoffman acknowledged the unique circumstances presented with assuming command during a pandemic.



“I take command at an unprecedented time in our Navy and our nation’s history,” said Hoffman. “The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the landscape of our enterprise, forced us to recalibrate, and work together in new and creative ways, but has also highlighted the resilience of our tremendous team.



NSWC PHD has been on maximum telework status since the middle of March, yet remains open for business to ensure constant fleet support is maintained.



“We have learned many things over the past several months, but what is now more apparent than ever is our ability to overcome any obstacle,” he said. “Moving forward, I will continue to communicate regularly and in accordance with greater Navy and DOD directives to ensure the health and safety of our greatest asset; the people of this nation. Together we will continue to move forward in support of our Navy.”



Hoffman is a native of Brandon, Miss. He attended the University of North Carolina, earning a Bachelor of Arts in public policy analysis and was commissioned in 1999. He also attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif. where he earned a Master of Science in applied physics in 2006.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and provides the U.S. Navy fleet with in-service engineering, test and evaluation, and product support for combat systems. The command is located at Naval Base Ventura County and oversees the Naval Agility (NavalX) Ventura Tech Bridge, which encompasses Fathomwerx Laboratory in partnership with the Port of Hueneme and other industry associates. The Ventura Tech Bridge is one of six new technical regions for the Navy announced in May, established to connect industry, academia and stakeholders with the U.S. Navy’s nationwide NavalX network of partners.

