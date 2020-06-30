Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Change of Command

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia. – Naval Medical Forces Atlantic will hold a socially-distanced change of command ceremony at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth at 11 a.m., July 1, 2020.



Navy Medical Corps Rear Adm. Darin K. Via will assume command of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (MEDLANT), relieving Navy Medical Service Corps Rear Adm. Anne M. Swap. Rear Adm. Via also takes on the role of senior market manager, Tidewater Military Health System.



Rear Adm. Swap, a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, assumed command of MEDLANT more than three and a half years ago. Her next position will be as director, National Capital Medical Directorate, Defense Health Agency, Washington, D.C.



Rear Adm. Swap, in her role as commander, MEDLANT, exercised superior command and control over an Echelon III headquarters command comprised of 19 military treatment facility commands, 68 branch clinics, 10 public health activities, 1 dental battalion, 26,500 staff, and an annual $1.5 billion dollar budget all in support of providing care to more 1 million eligible beneficiaries across the globe.



As senior market manager, Tidewater Military Health System, Rear Adm. Swap led and orchestrated healthcare integration between three military treatment facilities and 12 satellite clinics with a combined Defense Health Program budget of more than $1 billion dollars, 272 operational beds, 20 operating rooms, 8,000 staff, and 400,000 beneficiaries.



Rear Adm. Via, the new commander, comes to MEDLANT from the Medical Resources, Plans, and Policy Division of the Chief of Naval Operations, where he served as the director. Rear Adm. Via, a Navy anesthesiologist, has served in a variety of clinical posts and leadership positions during his 35-year career. After a tour at sea on USNS Comfort during Operation Noble Eagle, he served multiple combat deployment tours in Iraq and Afghanistan during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



Rear Adm. Via also served as the command surgeon, U.S. Pacific Fleet, where he directed and oversaw all force health protection, warfighter mission medical readiness, and strategic medical efforts in the Pacific. Via was selected as the first Navy medical officer to serve as the U.S. Central Command surgeon responsible for all health services support in theater.



Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority.

