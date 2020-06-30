Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Names Sailors and Instructors of the Quarter

Great Lakes, Ill. (June 29, 2020) — Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes awarded 2nd Quarter Instructors of the Quarter and Sailors of the Quarter June 29.



SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson says the commitment to excellence demonstrated at the command makes him proud every day.



"One of my favorite things is being able to recognize Sailors for outstanding performance," Gibson said. "The Sailor/Instructor of the Quarter program gives the command a regular opportunity to recognize outstanding performance. We are extremely fortunate to have Sailors of this caliber here providing accession level training to our next generation of fleet Sailors. The competition for this program is always tough here at SWESC and I would like to think that these Sailors represent the standard and not the exception."



Second Quarter selections include:



Senior Instructor of the Quarter (SIOQ)

Chief Electrician’s Mate Corey Petre



Instructor of the Quarter (IOQ)

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jim Lee



Junior Instructor of the Quarter (JIOQ)

Gas Turbine System Technicians Electrical 2nd Class Adrianne Deleon



Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ)

Damage Controlman 1st Class Daniel Haley



Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ)

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Beverly Rodriguez

